EXCLUSIVE: The Flash director on Michael Keaton's return as Bruce Wayne: He was curious about playing Batman

Director Andy Muschietti recently opened up on Michael Keaton’s return as Bruce Wayne aka Batman, in an interview with Pinkvilla. Ahead of the release of DC Universe’s The Flash, director Muschietti spoke at length about convincing Michael Keaton to play Batman once again after 25 years. He also discussed the experience of working with Keaton while he played the character of Bruce Wayne.

The Flash director on casting Michael Keaton again as Batman

Andy Muschietti spoke about casting Michael Keaton as The Batman once again. He said, "Michael’s the coolest guy in the world. He was very curious about playing Batman again. I was very excited, and I thought we were trying to sell something that he would never do, but at the end of it, we understood that it was everyone’s desire.”

Andy further shared that they all got excited when Michael agreed to portray the character. It was a journey of discovery of imagination with him trying to figure out how the character would look, how the character would feel 25 years after fans last saw him. The director said that it was a very fun challenge, and as it is a multi-layered character, Keaton poured himself over to meet that challenge.

After that, Andy stated that the conversion between him and Keaton started with “what does Bruce Wayne look like 25 years later?” They started talking about the recluse part of it and Keaton’s attraction to the role is that no one had ever seen Batman that way. Andy was seen praising Keaton as he met the character’s challenges beautifully.

Andy discusses the experience of directing Michael Keaton

Andy Muschietti was asked how was the experience of directing Michael Keaton. “Directing Michael was a lot of fun. It starts as always with conversations about the character, the story, and his emotional arc,” said the director of The Flash. He mentioned being careful and respectful of his processes, because Keaton has played the character before. Andy said that before directing Micheal, he wanted to hear everything that he felt about the character to create a flawless environment.

Andy firmly said that there were points of consideration about where Bruce Wayne’s life is 30 years later. They had fruitful discussions on it. He said, “On the days of filming, I tried to not interfere too much with him as an actor. I was so happy he was there to portray Bruce and Batman, and the rest is history."

What to expect from The Flash?

The Flash is an upcoming American superhero film based on the DC Comics character of the same name. It puts the fan-favorite DC superhero front and center in a big-screen outing filled with epic action filled with surprising humor along with the wish-fulfilling superpower of the ability to bend time and change the past. Set for distribution by Warner Bros. Pictures, it is intended to be the 13th installment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

In the film, the iconic DC characters from across timelines - Batman, The Flash, Supergirl, and another Batman as well as a huge villain from the canon in Krypton's own General Zod are going to be reunited. It sets itself apart as a cinematic spectacle that elevates the genre through unique lanes by Andy Muschietti.

Speaking of the cast of The Flash, Ezra Miller will be seen reprising the titular role of Flash aka Barry Allen in the DC Super Hero’s first-ever standalone feature film. Apart from Ezra and Micheal Keaton, the cast includes Ben Affleck, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons and Antje Traue.

On an important note, Warner Bros. Pictures will be releasing The Flash across cinemas in India on June 15, 2023.

