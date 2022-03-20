EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 5 Seconds of Summer's Luke Hemmings & Ashton Irwin tease potential collabs in band's future

5 Seconds of Summer is one band that's currently riding high on the success of their new single Complete Mess. The Australian pop-rock group recently celebrated their 10th anniversary in December last year and are already looking forward to continuing their successful journey ahead with some bigger surprises for their fans across the globe.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, 5SOS' Luke Hemmings and Ashton Irwin spoke about the band's journey so far and particularly what lies in future as they revealed how the band would be more than game to collaborate with some other artists as well. Considering we live in a time when several major artists are teaming up together to churn out new music, like a Coldplay and a BTS collab, we asked Luke and Ashton if 5 Seconds of Summer is also ready to go the same way.

Teasing that potential collabs may happen in future, Ashton said, "We're always down to collaborate if it involves songwriting. Songwriting is what we are truly into, like the process and we like the challenge of coming up with an inventive song that is the combination of whoever we're working with and our individual mentalities on what we think a good song is. So, to collaborate with anybody is a pleasure if we can truly collaborate by writing songs with them that would be awesome."

Admitting with Ashton on the band's stand on collaboration, Luke further also spoke about the group's achievement when it comes to their new single, Complete Mess which was released on March 2. Hemmings noted that the song marks a new journey for the band ahead and added, "I think this song is a kind of culmination of those 10 years to finally coming ahead. The band's releasing its first single and it's just being produced by Michael and the band and written by the band. It's a massive accomplishment for us to get that far and I feel like the process of writing this song and this album, it's kind of what we've been hoping for in the last ten years."

The Australian quartet consists of lead singer Luke Hemmings, bassist Callum Hood and guitarist Michael Clifford and Ashton Irwin on the drums. The band has also announced their 2022 tour which kicks off in April in Ireland.

