EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ali Fazal on Kandahar co-star Gerard Butler: It's a friendship I'd cherish for a long time

After leaving everyone impressed as Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle's (Gal Gadot) slippery fish cousin and family lawyer Andrew Katchadourian in Kenneth Branagh's murder mystery Death on the Nile (Read Pinkvilla's review HERE!), Ali Fazal is set to entice us yet again with another exciting Hollywood project. Kandahar, directed by Ric Roman Waugh, sees Ali star alongside Gerard Butler and Navid Negahban while the intriguing storyline centers on a CIA operative and his translator, who flee from special forces in Afghanistan post exposing a covert mission.

In an EXCLUSIVE tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla, I asked Ali how his experience was shooting for Kandahar, particularly, working with Gerard. "Oh, amazing! Amazing! What a cast! I mean, Navid Negahban, Gerard Butler, so many people. I've never done an action film like that, be it India or there because... Mirzapur, sure, is a lot of action, but it's a lot of hand combat, lot of very close stuff. As many know, it's a city in Afghanistan, so we've created that in the middle of this place called Al-'Ula where we were shooting and it's... I'm blessed because it was Ric Roman Waugh, who was directing this film. He's done London Has Fallen, Olympus Has Fallen, Greenland, all these big, huge blockbusters," Fazal enthusiastically revealed.

"So, of course, there's one where's Death on the Nile which is very posh, old school, old world charm. [I chime in, "Yeah! It's more prose than action."] Yeah, but suddenly there is Kandahar, which is out-and-out, I think people are really gonna love. It's lots of adrenaline, got a very Lawrence of Arabia vibe meets 2021 with our current situation and the world and these people just going after each other," the 35-year-old actor further added.

Ali has formed a sweet friendship with Butler, as seen in his recent Instagram post, and talking about the same, Fazal elaborated, "And, yeah! He's such a wonderful man, not just sharing screen space with him, but also off-screen because we were all staying together in the same hotel there and it's a, yeah, it's a friendship I'd like to say I would like to cherish for a long time."

