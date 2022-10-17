EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Black Adam star Quintessa Swindell wants JSA to crossover with THIS superhero team

In an EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla, I spoke to Noah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell about all things Black Adam. During the fun conversation, I asked the duo if they had a choice, hypothetically, to pick an already introduced DCEU character that they would like to have their characters Atom Smasher and Cyclone butt heads with, who would they choose. To this, Noah already had Quintessa's answer ready. Exclaiming at the question with an enthusiastic "Oh!," Centineo told Swindell "I know yours." To this, Quintessa claimed, "Who? No, you don't. I can switch it up. Do you remember..." The To All the Boys I've Loved Before star revealed, "It's... You might switch it up. It's one of two; Doctor Manhattan or Rorschach," to which the Trinkets star loudly quipped, "Eaaaasyyyyy! Okay, you remember. No way. I mean..." Noah added, "You said it!," as they both laughed out loud.

We're just a few sleeps away from Black Adam's highly-awaited release. The Jaume Collet-Serra directorial is headlined by Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock, playing DC's beloved supervillain Black Adam/Teth-Adam. Alongside him, we will also be introduced to the Justice Society of America with Noah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell making their DCEU debuts as Atom Smasher/Albert "Al" Rothstein and Cyclone/Maxine Hunkel, respectively.

Talking about her dream crossover between Justice Society of America and Watchmen, Quintessa Swindell theorised, "I mean, I don't know because I'm kind of like... different timelines, I don't know if the crossover between the JSA and Watchmen is whatever, I mean, it could happen. It has happened in a comic, it has. I think a recent comic, like Doomsday that came out. I think Cyclone is actually in that. But, that would be so amazing to witness 'cause it's also... but, I mean, it depends... it depends on who is playing those characters. You know what I'm saying."

A JSA x Watchmen crossover; where do we sign up?!

Would you like to see JSA collide with Watchmen in the DCEU timeline? Share your personal opinion and wildest theories with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

During our interview, Quintessa Swindell also spoke candidly on how she felt when Justice Society of America first filmed together in Black Adam alongside Dwayne Johnson: "Honestly, same! [mirroring Noah Centineo's stance] It was just very, yeah, kind of overwhelming and then it's like 'Oh, yeah! We have to do something again. We have to do this job.' [both chuckle] But it was also very nice because everyone was so their character. They had fully realised and fully embraced their character by the time we even started or got to that point. That it was just also really refreshing seeing every person so different yet all of us, I don't know... [Noah chimed in, "Fitting into the piece."] Yeah, fitting in. So, it was crazy."

Black Adam: Things to Know

Alongside Atom Smasher and Cyclone, Black Adam's Justice Society of America will also feature Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate/Kent Nelson and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman/Carter Hall. The upcoming movie also stars Sarah Shahi as Isis/Adrianna Tomaz, Marwan Kenzari as Sabbac/Ishmael Gregor, Djimon Hounsou as Shazam, Viola Davis as Amanda Walker and Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt. Black Adam's synopsis reads: "After nearly five thousand years of imprisonment, Black Adam, an antihero from the ancient city of Kahndaq, is unleashed into modern times. His brute tactics and way of justice attract the attention of the Justice Society of America, who tries to stop his rampage, teach him how to be a hero more than a villain, and must team up to stop a force more powerful than Adam himself."

Black Adam, which is DCEU's 11th instalment, releases on October 21, 2022. Die-hard fans are definitely all geared up to welcome Dwayne Johnson & Co. into the DC Extended Universe, alongside JSA. While we will see Black Adam as more of a vigilante in this film, it will be interesting to witness how he becomes a supervillain against the likes of Shazam and Superman, hopefully, in the near future.