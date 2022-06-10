EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Chris Pratt & Bryce Dallas Howard would do THIS if there was a dead body in their hotel room

Jurassic World Dominion is roaring across the globe on theatre screens today and we can't keep calm! Embarking on one last ride, we see Chris Pratt aka Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard aka Claire Dearing tangle with Jurassic Park's beloved OG trio - Laura Dern aka Dr. Ellie Sattler, Sam Neill aka Dr. Alan Grant and Jeff Goldblum aka Dr. Ian Malcom for a concluding dino-adventure of a lifetime!

A while back, to promote Jurassic World Dominion, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard put their funny feet forward as they indulged in a fun segment of "Outlandish Questions" with Pinkvilla. I asked the pair to be at their wittiest best and that's exactly what they were, making me want to ROTFL. The questions were as OUTLANDISH as it gets: From "Would you rather be a dinosaur or a human character if Jurassic World were in real life?" to "Why is it called beauty sleep even if you wake up looking like a hot mess?" and "How many times a day do you check yourself out in the mirror?"

The most hilarious answer came from the Parks and Recreation star as he quipped his answer when asked "What would you do if you found a dead body in your hotel room?" Other questions included "Which superpower would you not want?" and ended with "Do you think humans and dinosaurs can co-exist?"

Watch Jurassic World Dominion stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard play Outlandish Questions with Pinkvilla below:

