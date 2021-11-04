EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Eternals’ Harish Patel OPENS UP on the possibility of a sequel & his MCU return

Eternals releases on November 5.
Eternals, the latest MCU movie, which is slated to release on November 5 has already gained many fans in India due to its vibrant Bollywood dance number, and the appearance of Indian actor Harish Patel, who plays the role of Karun, Kumail Nanjiani aka Kingo's friend.

In an EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla's Karishma Shetty, Patel opened up on the possibility of an Eternals sequel and candidly revealed his expectations about the same. When asked whether he would join the MCU if part 2 of the movie gets confirmed, Patel enthusiastically noted that he hasn't been notified but would love to join the cast and the crew if 'Eternals 2' happens. "Main zarur dikhunga (I'll definitely be a part)," Patel exclaimed, adding that he is willing to work with Marvel and reprise his role for a sequel if there are plans for the same.

Patel also opened up on his experience of working with a huge franchise as Marvel. Speaking of the differences in working in Bollywood and Hollywood, Patel revealed that the atmosphere in Hollywood is often much more relaxed, and actors are given every kind of help to ace their roles. "Aapko sirf apna role karna hain, bas (You only need to work on your role, that's all)," Patel said while lauding Hollywood filmmakers and actors for being commitment-driven and dedicated to their work.

"Mujhe abhi bhi vishwas nahi ho raha hain ki maine MCU ke saath kaam kiya," Patel exclaimed while gushing over the entire experience of working alongside the cast comprising Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek and Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao.

Watch Harish Patel's EXCLUSIVE interview with PINKVILLA for Eternals below:

Are you excited to witness the action-packed movie at your nearest theatre? You can also check out our review of the movie from the 'ALSO READ' section below.

