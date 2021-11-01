EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Eternals' Richard Madden thinks Citadel's Priyanka Chopra would be 'an awesome MCU superhero'

by Karishma Shetty   |  Updated on Nov 01, 2021 10:17 PM IST  |  16.7K
   
Richard Priyanka Marvel Superhero
Richard Madden believes his Citadel co-star Priyanka Chopra is "a wonderfully talented actress."
Advertisement

After leaving us devastated as the King of the North, Robb Stark, in Game of Thrones to even winning a Golden Globe for his terrific act as David Budd in Bodyguard, Richard Madden is now entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the strongest Eternal, Ikaris, in Chloé Zhao's Eternals. Along with him, also making their MCU debuts in Eternals are Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington, and many more.

Pinkvilla had the humble opportunity to chat with Richard and Gemma, the latter of whom plays Sersi, the eventual leader of the Eternals. Besides talking about how they marvelled over Kumail's epic Bollywood dance number in the MCU movie to wishing their Indian fans "Happy Diwali," I also asked Madden about his Citadel co-star Priyanka Chopra and if he thinks the actress would make a good Marvel superhero. "She'd make an awesome Marvel superhero," Richard exclaimed while also flexing his muscle in a celebratory manner.

"She's a wonderfully talented actress and she's beautiful and she's so strong and I think, she would absolutely nail it. Who knows? Maybe, we will see her as an Eternal one day," Madden further heaped praises on PeeCee while giving us a big tease.

Watch Richard Madden and Gemma Chan's EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla for Eternals below:

Would you like to see Priyanka Chopra as an MCU superhero, better yet, as an Eternal alongside Richard Madden? Share your honest, personal thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Eternals releases in India on November 5.

Meanwhile, during Eternals' virtual global press conference, which Pinkvilla attended, Richard Madden revealed how he found it "interesting" to play Ikaris, who's "the opposite" of all his other "lover" warrior roles. To know more, head on to our ALSO READ link below.

ALSO READ: Richard Madden REVEALS he found it 'interesting' to play Eternals' Ikaris who's opposite of his other roles

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla,Getty Images


Comments
Anonymous : Looks like he was allowed to enjoy her "advantages *" too .... uhhhh
REPLY 1 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Richard is so right and I really want to see Priyanka, kriti sanon and shraddha in superhero characters either in marvel or dc A trio of indian superwomen.
REPLY 0 8 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹199.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpacks Laptop Bag For Women Men (35 Liter) (blue)

The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpac...

₹499.00
₹999.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹149.00
₹899.00 (83%)
 Buy Now
Optima Travel Laptop Backpack, Business Slim Durable Laptops Backpack, Water Resistant College School Computer Bag For Women & Men Fits 15.6 Inch Laptop And Notebook (grey)

Optima Travel Laptop Backpack, Business Slim Durable Laptops Backpack, Water Res...

₹549.00
₹1,499.00 (63%)
 Buy Now
The Deal 15.6

The Deal 15.6" Polyester Casual Laptop Bags/backpack For Men With Adjustable Str...

₹399.00
₹999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Control Tws, Dual Hd Mic, Type-c Fast Charging, Ipx4 Water-resistant, Passive Noise Cancelling & Voice Assistant (black)

Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Co...

₹799.00
₹2,599.00 (69%)
 Buy Now
View All