EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Eternals' Richard Madden thinks Citadel's Priyanka Chopra would be 'an awesome MCU superhero'

After leaving us devastated as the King of the North, Robb Stark, in Game of Thrones to even winning a Golden Globe for his terrific act as David Budd in Bodyguard, Richard Madden is now entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the strongest Eternal, Ikaris, in Chloé Zhao's Eternals. Along with him, also making their MCU debuts in Eternals are Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington, and many more.

Pinkvilla had the humble opportunity to chat with Richard and Gemma, the latter of whom plays Sersi, the eventual leader of the Eternals. Besides talking about how they marvelled over Kumail's epic Bollywood dance number in the MCU movie to wishing their Indian fans "Happy Diwali," I also asked Madden about his Citadel co-star Priyanka Chopra and if he thinks the actress would make a good Marvel superhero. "She'd make an awesome Marvel superhero," Richard exclaimed while also flexing his muscle in a celebratory manner.

"She's a wonderfully talented actress and she's beautiful and she's so strong and I think, she would absolutely nail it. Who knows? Maybe, we will see her as an Eternal one day," Madden further heaped praises on PeeCee while giving us a big tease.

Eternals releases in India on November 5.

Meanwhile, during Eternals' virtual global press conference, which Pinkvilla attended, Richard Madden revealed how he found it "interesting" to play Ikaris, who's "the opposite" of all his other "lover" warrior roles. To know more, head on to our ALSO READ link below.

