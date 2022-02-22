EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Here's what Mark Wahlberg has to say about Uncharted sequel plans

Uncharted hit theatres last week and is already smashing it at the box office. While critics gave an average consensus to the video game movie adaptation, the audience has been going gaga over it, especially with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg's action-packed performances and quirky bromance as Nate and Sully. *SPOILERS ALERT* In two post-credit sequences, including Sully in his trademark moustache, it was more or less confirmed that a sequel will be underway.

Before the release of Uncharted, in an EXCLUSIVE tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla, I asked Mark Wahlberg if he'd be open to a sequel for Uncharted, given how the film quite literally demands it. "If the fans really love the movie and they want another one and there is that demand and we can make it better than the first, then I would because I'm not really in the sequel business. I made a sequel to Transformers because that was part of my deal and then I made a sequel to Ted," Wahlberg confessed.

"The only other movie that I'm contemplating making a sequel is Spencer Confidential, the Netflix movie that I did and I love that character and I love that world, So, but if people really want it, I would be open to it, for sure," the Father Stu star added.

