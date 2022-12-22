EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: John Krasinski jokes why Jack Ryan Season 3 makes him want to 'GO BACK' to The Office

Run Jack Run! Fans have been anxiously awaiting Season 3 of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, and yesterday, i.e. December 21, the wish finally came true! John Krasinki reprises his role as Jack Ryan and along with him for the globetrotting adventurous ride are Wendell Pierce as James Greer and Michael Kelly as Mike November. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, John and Michael spoke candidly about all things Jack Ryan Season 3...

In several interviews during the promotional tour for Jack Ryan Season 3, John Krasinski has been narrating the hilarious incident behind being literally thrown off a Black Hawk helicopter for a thrilling scene in the popular series. Given how he earlier spent a considerable amount of time within a confined "office" space as beloved character Jim Halpert to now doing high-risk stunts as Jack Ryan, I asked John how exhilarating the experience has been, particularly, with the action sequences: "Doing action is really exhilarating, being thrown out of a helicopter makes me want to go back behind an office desk. [everyone laughs out loud] It's a bit terrifying concept, especially when you didn't know it was happening."

"No, I mean, this character in this show is so vastly different, clearly, from The Office, and it's been really, really fun to get the opportunity to play this character and play in this world. And doing action stuff is, I think the two of us [points at Michael] are a little bit like little kids. We feel like we want to take a shot at almost everything. Whether it is the smart thing to do or not, we still want to try," Krasinski added.

Michael Kelly on how Mike Frost & Jack Ryan's equation has grown from Jack Ryan Season 2 to Season 3

James Greer and Mike Frost are very well Jack Ryan's voice of reason, irrespective of whether he listens to them or not! During the candid chat, I asked Michael Kelly his thoughts on how Mike and Jack's equation has grown from Jack Ryan Season 2 to Season 3: "How's it grown? I think the character evolved, right? But at his core, it was always just 'I'm going to do the right thing.' And he knows that Jack is very much the same way, that Greer is very much the same way. And so, he knows he can ride with these guys. He knows he's going to be on the path to righteousness or whatever you want to call it. And that they're going to serve the greater good by doing it."

