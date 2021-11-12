EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Liam Payne's heartfelt message to Indian Directioners; Recalls HILARIOUS One Direction story

It's been way too long since we last "danced all night to the best song ever" as One Direction went on an indefinite hiatus in 2015. All 1D five members - Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik - are currently enjoying their respective solo success and there seem to be no immediate plans for a highly-awaited reunion. However, keeping the 1D fire alive in their hearts is One Direction's faithful, loyal fandom, Directioners.

In an EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla to promote Ron's Gone Wrong, I asked Liam Payne [who sings the animated movie's theme song, Sunshine!] if he had any message to give to the many, many Indian Directioners. In response, Payne heartwarmingly addressed the boyband's desi fans, saying, "I've always felt for Indian Directioners, actually, because we never managed to make it out to you guys. And for me, personally, I would love to make that trip. It's a place I've always wanted to go to. But overall, I guess, thank you for being so supportive from afar and yeah, I hope to come see you soon."

Towards the end of the interview, I quizzed Liam as well as Jack Dylan Grazer, who voices Ron's Gone Wrong's lead character, Barney Pudowski, if they felt like they missed out on anything when it comes to a normal childhood as opposed to being a busy musician and actor in their teens. "I missed out on all of my really bad haircuts being on Google Images because that was a lot to go through as a child. [laughs] What are you looking at? No, the thing is, if you go through your awkward teen phases, right, you choose random stuff. You think I'm going to be this guy, I'm going to put this avatar on stage and walk around as this person," Payne quipped before recalling a hilarious One Direction story.

"And being in One Direction, I remember a day when I turned up and I had these cool leopard print shoes on [laughs] and of course, I didn't hear anything less about my leopard print shoes for the rest of the week and I was bullied horrendously, but in a fun, jovial, friendly way. But yeah, although it was a little bit different, being in a band, we still had that same energy together and that kept us grounded, in a way. But yeah, I would definitely erase my haircuts from YouTube, on Google and all the Internet web things. [laughs]," the 1D member wittily recounted.

I've always felt for Indian Directioners, actually, because we never managed to make it out to you guys. Liam Payne

On the other hand, Jack joked, "What's something I missed out on? I guess I missed out on my high school prom or whatever. But, I'm actually okay with that because even if I wasn't working when that was happening, I wouldn't have gone anyway. [Liam chimes in, "Prom's a lot of pressure right?"] Yeah, a lot of pressure and kind of annoying. People, I don't like people. I don't like children."

"I sang at my prom and that was just weird. [While Jack exclaims, "Oh! Really? That sounds painfully weird," I ask, "Which song did you sing though?"] I know right! It was weird! I don't actually remember. I went with a wonderful girl called Jenny. Hi Jenny, if you're watching! We had a great time. It was fantastic. [laughs] Now, I'm old. [laughs]," Liam concluded.

Watch Liam Payne and Jack Dylan Grazer's interview for Ron's Gone Wrong, where Liam and Jack even unveils who gives them 'Sunshine' vibes IRL, below:

Heartwarming, indeed!

Indian Directioners, do share your own heartfelt messages for Liam Payne and One Direction with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, if you've yet to watch Ron's Gone Wrong, then head on to our ALSO READ link to read Pinkvilla's review of the animated movie, whose voice cast also includes Zack Galifianakis, Ed Helms and Olivia Colman, amongst many others.

ALSO READ: Ron's Gone Wrong Review: Zach Galifianakis's film is a quirky spin critiquing social media's pros and cons