EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power cast play 'How well do you know LOTR?'

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiered last week to record-breaking viewership for Amazon Prime Video, with reportedly 25 million people worldwide watching. For the unversed, the fantasy series is set thousands of years before The Hobbit and LOTR, based on Middle-earth's Second Age, particularly the forging of the rings of power. Last month, the talented cast of The Rings of Power alongside creator J. D. Payne visited Mumbai for the show's extravagant India premiere.

In EXCLUSIVE interviews with Pinkvilla, I played a fun trivia quiz with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power cast and J. D. Payne; How well do you know LOTR? The Rings of Power cast members included Robert Aramayo [Elrond], Maxim Baldry [Isildur], Markella Kavenagh [Elanor "Nori" Brandyfoot], Megan Richards [Poppy Proudfellow], Charles Edwards [Celebrimbor], Lloyd Owen [Elendil], Ema Horvath [Eärien] and Sara Zwangobani [Marigold Brandyfoot]. The questions I asked were based on Peter Jackson's iconic Oscar-winning The Lord of the Rings Trilogy.

All of them had their competitive spirit on point during the game, showing off how big of a Tolkien-nerd they really are. And, whether it be Robert Aramayo refusing to answer the Game of Thrones question or J. D. Payne's uncanny impersonation of Gollum [Andy Serkis], hilarity ensued from all corners!

Watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power cast and creator J. D. Payne play "How well do you know LOTR?" with Pinkvilla below:

A witty riot, indeed!

How many questions were you able to answer in our "How well do you know LOTR?" trivia quiz game? What did you think of the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power? Share your personal best score and honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Ep 3 will be out on September 9.

