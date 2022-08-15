EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan gets EMOTIONAL talking about Never Have I Ever ending with Season 4

Never Have I Ever is a show that managed to bring South Asian representation on a global scale like never seen before! It was also this hit Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher series that made newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan a household name, thanks to her fabulous performance as the ador-kable teen we love to love, Devi Vishwakumar. Hence, when news broke that NHIE was ending with Season 4, we'd expect not just fans, but even Maitreyi, herself, to be very emotional about it...

In an EXCLUSIVE tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla, I asked Maitreyi Ramakrishnan how mixed her emotions were when it came to Never Have I Ever Season 4 marking an end to the beloved show, whilst saying goodbye to Devi, a fan-favourite character she'll always be known by. To this, the 20-year-old actress began, "Yeah, it's been a lot. It is very emotional. For me, the character lives on set when we're filming. And that's my favourite part of my job. I am very blessed to be an actress because I get to, of course, go on set, but I also get to do fun photoshoots, interviews like this, red carpets. There's so many fun elements to my job, but my favourite part, without a doubt, is the filming."

"Like going to work at 5 in the morning to start filming even though I hate mornings. For some reason, the only reason I'll wake up that early is for going to film. And, we already filmed Season 4, so, it's done. And I know everyone was like, 'Oh! You'll be able to go do press. So it's not over yet.' But for me, emotionally, it feels over," the Turning Red star pointed out.

As for why Never Have I Ever feels emotionally over for her, personally, Ramakrishnan elaborated in conclusion, "It feels done because I will never play Devi again. I will talk about Devi, I will get to do interviews and be with the cast, who were their characters, but I will never get to play the character again. That day is already done which is really sad."

Watch Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla for Never Have I Ever Season 3 below:

Devi Vishwakumar will forever be an adored character in our hearts!

What did you think of Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's spunky performance as Devi Vishwakumar in Never Have I Ever Season 3? What are you hoping will happen in Never Have I Ever Season 4? Share your personal thoughts and wildest storyline theories with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan REVEALS she'd like Nayanthara as Devi's narrator