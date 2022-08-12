EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan REVEALS she'd like Nayanthara as Devi's narrator

Never Have I Ever is back with a new season and it's "thrice" as fun as you'd expect it to be! Maitreyi Ramakrishnan reprises her role as Devi Vishwakumar as our favourite NRI character traverses through life, boys and her future. However, you can't think of Devi without her celebrity narrator, tennis legend John McEnroe, who adds more witty depth to understanding the complicated teenager better!

In an EXCLUSIVE tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla, I asked Maitreyi Ramakrishnan if she had to pick any Indian celebrity - Hypothetically, of course, because John McEnroe is irreplaceable! Period. - to be Devi's narrator. To this, the Turning Red star replied, "Ohhhh, that's good, too! Okay, okay! I don't know... it needs to be... maybe, I'd want to switch it up to like a female narrator. Let's get a female voice in here. A nice woman. [I ask, "Do you have any recommendations?"] See, but these are just people I want. [I chime in, "I want to know what you want, it's hypothetical."] [laughs]"

Eventually, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan picked a celebrity she's a big fan of; Nayanthara! "Okay, I'll be biased. I'll say Nayanthara. I just always loved her as a kid. So, maybe, this is more narrator for me in just like... South Asian female. Yeah, and she was my childhood. I love her, so, I'm going to go Nayanthara," the 20-year-old actress gushed candidly.

Watch Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla for Never Have I Ever Season 3 below:

Now, that's a celebrity pick we can totally get behind!

If you could pick a celebrity narrator to narrate the dramatic story of your life, who would it be and why? Share your personal picks alongside what you thought of Never Have I Ever Season 3 in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Never Have I Ever Season 3 Review: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's series is crisp, witty and addicted to love