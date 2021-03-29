EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Radhika Apte has the sweetest reaction to finding out that Priyanka Chopra is in Matrix 4

During a recent EXCLUSIVE video interaction with Pinkvilla, OK Computer star Radhika Apte confessed she wasn't aware of the fact that Priyanka Chopra is starring in Matrix 4. Watch her endearing reaction to the happy news below.

The fact that is stamping her mark on a global scale, especially in Hollywood, with movies like Matrix 4 and Text for You and shows like Citadel under her talented kitty, makes us especially proud of our desi girl. There really is no stopping PeeCee from accomplishing her 'world domination' goal and we're just glad to be able to witness it front row and centre.

Also, speaking of impressing us with her powerful acting skills, not just in Bollywood but in Hollywood as well, is Radhika Apte. Hence, in an EXCLUSIVE video interaction with the gorgeous OK Computer star, while discussing Asian representation in Hollywood, we asked her, her thoughts on Priyanka getting meaty roles in the West. Radhika honestly confessed, "I don't know what roles she's getting. I'm sorry I haven't read the news..." When we told her Chopra was going to be a part of Matrix 4, Apte's reaction was indeed priceless.

"Oh my God! I didn't know she was doing Matrix 4. Well, that's fantastic. Well, that's amazing. I think that's incredible. I think finally! Sorry, I barely read... but, that is fantastic. Finally, finally. That's great news. Thanks for giving me the news. By the way, that's truly fantastic. And we definitely need more representation across the world, not just Hollywood. But this is really great news," the 35-year-old actress hyped the 38-year-old actress' achievements.

During our candid chat, Radhika also touched upon her quirky character Laxmi Suri in India's first sci-fi series OK Computer, the pressure of shooting under COVID-19 safety protocols and more.

