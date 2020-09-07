  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Raja Kumari on a possible dream collaboration with BTS: I just love when cultures mash up

During an EXCLUSIVE tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla, City Slums rapper Raja Kumari shared her appreciation for BTS while confessing that she would love to collaborate with the septet if given the opportunity. Watch her interview below.
21666 reads Mumbai Updated: September 7, 2020 03:03 pm
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Raja Kumari on a possible dream collaboration with BTS: I just love when cultures mash upEXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Raja Kumari on a possible dream collaboration with BTS: I just love when cultures mash up
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

BTS has become such a global phenomenon that even though you may not be a fan but you're definitely aware of their popularity. More notably, many celebrities too are sharing their admiration for the septet which comprises RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Whether it be Tiger Shroff dancing to the tunes of the boys' recently released single Dynamite or even Armaan Malik sharing his favourite BTS songs, many are going gaga over them. Adding another name to the list is Grammy-nominated rapper Raja Kumari.

In an EXCLUSIVE tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla, Raja Kumari was all praises for the South Korean boy group. If you go through her Twitter page, on many occasions, the City Slums rapper has tweeted about BTS' songs that she's a fan of. When we asked her if a possible dream collab between the two is something she would look forward to, Raja Kumari gushed, "Anytime. Anyday. I think that would be awesome. I just love when cultures mash up. When people from different groups come together and love one thing. That would be amazing. BTS ARMY and Kumari Kids together? Forever."

Watch Raja Kumari's interview with Pinkvilla below:

Raja Kumari x BTS; we'd love to see it!

Would you like to see Raja Kumari collaborate with BTS? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Raja Kumari on fake views and social media followers: I definitely remain true to myself

Meanwhile, we also quizzed Raja Kumari on how she tries to be politically correct while being true to herself when it comes to her music, keeping in mind the trolls. To this, the 34-year-old singer confessed, "We all learn from experience, having been trolled. All artists try to not be affected by it and still create. But, I definitely think a little bit about my lyrics, make sure that I mean what I mean to say. Because things being taken out of context and also coming from one culture and not quite understanding how it can affect people is really serious. I've definitely been a lot more careful with my lyrics."

"But, I don't quite care if people don't like them. If I say something wrong and then I accept, I understand. But if people just don't like me because they don't like the way I blend the music, it's not for everyone. It's just for those who enjoy it. Honestly, I just make music that I like. I make music that sounds good to me and I share it with the world and I'm happy when people agree," Raja Kumari added.

Credits :Pinkvilla,Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Ankita Lokhande continues to fight for SSR: Here are her 5 posts after his demise that stole hearts
Kriti Sanon’s stylist Sukriti Grover gets candid on styling Kriti & Kartik Aaryan, Diet Sabya & more
Sushant Singh Rajput: A look at the most emotional posts shared by the late actor’s sisters
Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary: List of the iconic films of his career
Sameera Reddy’s UNTOLD Story on body shaming, nepotism, casting couch: I was asked to get implants
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI’s statements to NCB Raid at Rhea’s home

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement