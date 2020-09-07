EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Raja Kumari on a possible dream collaboration with BTS: I just love when cultures mash up

During an EXCLUSIVE tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla, City Slums rapper Raja Kumari shared her appreciation for BTS while confessing that she would love to collaborate with the septet if given the opportunity. Watch her interview below.

BTS has become such a global phenomenon that even though you may not be a fan but you're definitely aware of their popularity. More notably, many celebrities too are sharing their admiration for the septet which comprises RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Whether it be Tiger Shroff dancing to the tunes of the boys' recently released single Dynamite or even Armaan Malik sharing his favourite BTS songs, many are going gaga over them. Adding another name to the list is Grammy-nominated rapper Raja Kumari.

In an EXCLUSIVE tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla, Raja Kumari was all praises for the South Korean boy group. If you go through her Twitter page, on many occasions, the City Slums rapper has tweeted about BTS' songs that she's a fan of. When we asked her if a possible dream collab between the two is something she would look forward to, Raja Kumari gushed, "Anytime. Anyday. I think that would be awesome. I just love when cultures mash up. When people from different groups come together and love one thing. That would be amazing. BTS ARMY and Kumari Kids together? Forever."

Raja Kumari x BTS; we'd love to see it!

Meanwhile, we also quizzed Raja Kumari on how she tries to be politically correct while being true to herself when it comes to her music, keeping in mind the trolls. To this, the 34-year-old singer confessed, "We all learn from experience, having been trolled. All artists try to not be affected by it and still create. But, I definitely think a little bit about my lyrics, make sure that I mean what I mean to say. Because things being taken out of context and also coming from one culture and not quite understanding how it can affect people is really serious. I've definitely been a lot more careful with my lyrics."

"But, I don't quite care if people don't like them. If I say something wrong and then I accept, I understand. But if people just don't like me because they don't like the way I blend the music, it's not for everyone. It's just for those who enjoy it. Honestly, I just make music that I like. I make music that sounds good to me and I share it with the world and I'm happy when people agree," Raja Kumari added.

