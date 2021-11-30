EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Robbie Amell gives an exciting update on 'bigger and badder' Code 8 sequel with Stephen Amell

With a successful fundraising effort to deliver a knockout sci-fi action endeavour, fans of Code 8 are going to be treated with a sequel, with the Amell cousins (Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell) top billing as Connor Reed and Garrett Kent in Code 8: Part II. As per the official synopsis, "The film centers around the 4% of people living in fictional Lincoln City who possess special abilities."

"It follows the journey of a teenage girl fighting to get justice for her slain brother at the hands of corrupt police officers. After becoming a witness to the cover-up, she becomes a target and enlists the help of an ex-con and his former partner-in-crime," the synopsis continues. In an EXCLUSIVE tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla, to promote Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, we asked Robbie what fans can expect from the talented Amell brothers in Code 8: Part II, especially after all the immense love received by the original.

"We are in week four of filming, it is going great. It's a Netflix movie, it's going to be Netflix across the board. They came in and they are supportive of the movie and it's bigger and it's badder and it is a lot of fun," Amell enthusiastically revealed before adding, "Stephen and I are having a blast. I think we're making something really special. Anyone who liked the first one is really going to love the second one."

We can't wait to see what the Amell brothers have in store for us in Code 8: Part II!

Watch Robbie Amell dish deets about Code 8: Part II in his EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla below:

