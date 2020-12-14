EXCLUSIVE: Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot REVEALS why they couldn't do the film without Chris Pine

Gal Gadot, whose latest outing Wonder Woman 1984 is finally releasing in India on December 24, shares how excited she was to see the writers crafting such an original way to bring Chris Pine's Steve Trevor back in the upcoming DCEU (DC Extended Universe) film.

After multiple delays in release date, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we're finally days away from the release of Wonder Woman 1984 starring Gal Gadot as Diana Prince, Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as Cheetah and Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord. Amongst the things to look forward to in Wonder Woman 1984 which has DCEU (DC Extended Universe) fans very excited, it's the return of Steve (Pine), especially after his tragic fate in Wonder Woman that stands atop.

On reuniting with Chris in Wonder Woman 1984, whom she shares an endearing friendship with in real-life, Gal gushed, "Other than the fact that it’s exhausting, demanding and you have to work out for so long and film for seven and a half months and there’s a lot of work, portraying this character is a joy for me. It’s such a privilege to play this icon who so many fans around the world love and to do that with Chris again, who is such a great partner, well... We couldn’t do this movie without him."

"We felt like we couldn’t let go of him, and I was super excited that the writers managed to craft such an original way to bring him back. Just as she helped Steve see the world through new eyes in the first movie, he helps Diana see it differently this time," Gadot concluded.

We can't wait to see what Diana and Steve's next adventure is going to be!

Are you excited to see Chris Pine back as Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman 1984? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Gal Gadot shares thoughts on Wonder Woman 1984's Christmas Day release on HBO Max: It wasn't an easy decision

Directed by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 releases in India on December 24.

