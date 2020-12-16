EXCLUSIVE: WW84 star Pedro Pascal: Who wouldn’t want to be a part of exploring a character like Wonder Woman?

Pedro Pascal, who plays the villainous Maxwell Lord in Wonder Woman 1984, quipped that his character is Gordon Gekko-type, without the polish.

Next week, DCEU (DC Extended Universe) fans will finally get to see the highly-awaited sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman titled Wonder Woman 1984. Starring Gal Gadot as Diana Prince, we'll be introduced to two new intriguing villains - Kristen Wiig's Cheetah and Pedro Pascal's Maxwell Lord. Speaking of Pascal's eccentric character in WW84, Lord is the proprietor of Black Gold International but is actually more like a snake oil salesman in expensive sheep’s clothing.

In Pedro's own words, "Max is like a Gordon Gekko-type, without the polish, I would say. When Patty [Jenkins, WW84 director] and I discussed him, we thought that would be the right look, except he’s not cool, and I thought, well, that’s much better for me!" For the unversed, Gekko is the composite character played by Michael Douglas in the classic 1987 film Wall Street. Moreover, The Mandalorian star confessed how he had long admired director Patty Jenkins while admitting he was drawn to working with her just as much as he was to the role.

"The era that has influenced me and really stayed with me the most is the '80s, for better or worse, I suppose. That feeling of nostalgia, getting to plunge into that world with a brilliant filmmaker who understands it so well... Who wouldn’t want to be a part of exploring a character like Wonder Woman, the superhero we didn’t even realize we needed so badly? Until Patty and Gal [Gadot] brought her to us to remind us of our humanity in the most entertaining way," the 45-year-old actor stated while laughing.

We know that Pedro Pascal as a baddie will not disappoint!

Also starring Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Wonder Woman 1984 releases in India on December 24.

