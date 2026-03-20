EXCLUSIVE: Zazie Beetz recalls feeling ‘entertained’ on reading They Will Kill You script, ‘It’s Well-Balanced Film’

A woman named Asia Reaves is an ex-convict and is desperate for a job. So when she reads about a help-wanted ad for a housekeeper role she sets out to find herself a sustainable wage. Not knowing what awaits her in New York City, she learns about the numerous disappearances reported in the place and ends up in a bigger mess than she ever imagined. Thus is the story of They Will Kill You, written and directed by Kirill Sokolov with Alex Litvak.

Starring Zazie Beetz as Asia, the film also brings along Myha'la, Paterson Joseph, Tom Felton, Heather Graham, and Patricia Arquette in supporting roles. In an exclusive note to Pinkvilla, the 34-year-old spoke about how the project first came to her and what she felt while working with director Kirill Sokolov.

Revealing her initial impression of the script, Zazie Beetz shared, “What I really liked about the script was the very big wink-wink element and the very clear fun that he was having with this genre and with the story. I was really whipping through the pages, which is not normal for me. I was genuinely entertained and genuinely had gasping moments. It just seemed like a good time, while also a character that actually had stakes, and beyond stakes that are just survival, but actual emotional stakes, and her own complicated past. It just felt like a lovely mix of fun and light while also having drama to offset it.”

Speaking about the many positive points of the film, she revealed that fans can expect multiple comedic moments, which add brightness and lightness to an otherwise gore-heavy and emotionally demanding production. Calling it a ‘very well-balanced film,’ she shared that it brings together many elements of excitement, comedy, and genuine emotion, as well as is fun to look at, making it visually compelling.

Zazie Beetz speaks about joining hands with Kirill Sokolov for They Will Kill You

Working on the film was not an easy task, but Zazie Beetz thanks the vision of the filmmaker for making it possible. She said, “I could so clearly see his aesthetic vision and his tone, which is very unique. It felt fresh to me, like another sort of twist on this kind of genre, which is quite popular right now, but giving it a fresh infusion.”

The actress thinks no one else could have brainstormed a project like this, “The Virgil, color-wise, is these saturated, rich, sort of jewel-toned, deep colors. I love the color story of the film. It's very much what I am drawn to naturally. But it also has this pop element, too. There's this vintage-meets-modern element that I do think is unique to Kirill, and also does really make me think of `90s films like The Fifth Element.”

Meanwhile, They Will Kill You is all set to drop internationally on March 27, 2026.

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