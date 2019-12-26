Exes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's wonderful connection is of the 'flirtatious' nature? DEETS INSIDE

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, who got divorced in 2005, have "infectious energy" surrounding their newly formed friendship in 2019. A source revealed that their " wonderful connection" also seems "flirtatious" at times.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie may still be finalising their divorce drama since 2016, but the former is making amends with his first ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. In February 2019, we were shocked to know that Jennifer's 50th birthday bash in LA's guest list also included her very famous ex-husband. We may not have gotten the joint picture proof of the appearance but the paparazzi did capture the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star entering the birthday party venue. Recently, Brad also made an appearance during Aniston's recently hosted pre-Christmas party with close friends.

This makes us wonder if the exes are rekindling their romance or maintaining a platonic equation. A source shared with US Weekly that Brad and Jennifer's "wonderful connection" in 2019 might seem "flirtatious at times." The source added, "They dig each other’s sense of humor and have an infectious energy when they’re together, but they insist things are purely platonic and nothing more than that." For the unversed, Pitt and Aniston started dating in 1998 and got married in 2000. However, after Brangelina's infamous Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) affair, the couple filed for divorce, which was finalised in October 2005.

We're glad that Brad and Jennifer have let bygones be bygones and are becoming close friends!

Furthermore, US Weekly also reported that Brad is making amends and taking responsibility to win back his ex-wife's trust. It took the 53-year-old actor some time to understand the magnitude of hurt he caused Jennifer, as he was too swept up in Angelina Jolie. Hence, the Ad Astra star couldn't see outside that tunnel.

