Exes Jenna Dewan, Channing Tatum would have celebrated 11th anniversary today; Look back at their relationship

As an ode to Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum’s would-be 11th wedding anniversary today, we look back at the couple’s straight-out-of-a-movie romance and the journey that followed.

In romantic comedies, the film always ends with the boy and girl realizing they're meant to be together and living happily ever after. In real life, however, things are a bit less clear-cut. But every now and then, even in Hollywood comes along a dream couple whose picture-perfect relationship looks like it’s straight out of a movie. But as we know, life rarely ends as perfectly as a movie script, and so sometimes our dream celebrity couples that were previously total #goals come to an end and leave our hearts shattered in the wake of their break up, one such couple is Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum.

Blame it on nostalgia, but we can't help but think of the former lovers and how great they would have been together today. The couple who broke up in April 2018, would be celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary today. While we never know what goes on behind closed doors when a seemingly perfect pair like Dewan and Tatum calls it quits, we can’t help but miss the former couple and the adorable moments they left us with. So, in honour of their would-be 11th anniversary, we look back at the couple’s straight-out-of -a-movie romance. Disclaimer: Grab the tissues because from meeting on the set of Step Up to the birth of their daughter Everly, Channing and Jenna's history will probably make you a little emotional.

March 2006: The pair met on the set of Step Up. Jenna reportedly played hard to get before making their relationship official. "I said, ‘Well look, if you want to date other people and be free that’s totally fine. But we’re not gonna hang out and watch movies. ‘You have to figure out what you want because I want a relationship,'" Dewan revealed to Us Weekly last April. Three days later, he came knocking on her door, "drunk with a sombrero on," Dewan told Cosmopolitan.

July 2009: The couple gets married in an outdoor ceremony overlooking the ocean in Malibu.

December 2012: The Tatums announce that they are expecting their first baby together, with the couple's representative confirming to People: "Jenna Dewan Tatum and Channing Tatum are pleased to announce that they are expecting the birth of their first child next year."

May 2013: Jenna Dewan gives birth to her daughter, Everly Tatum, in London.

July 2014: Dewan and Tatum celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary by sharing the sweetest selfie with Everly. Tatum writes on Instagram, "Another year of love and light..couldn't ask for anything more. Thanks, everyone for the anniversary wishes!"

July 2015: Tatum gives an incredible interview to Vanity Fair about how downright amazing Dewan is as a mother. He revealed, "My wife, she's a warrior. She did it as naturally as you can. [As a man], you're basically a cheerleader. 'Come on, baby. You can do it.' I would've tapped out in the first... Jenna is a super mum. There's no other way to say it. She is there every single second, every single day. I love being a dad."

August 2016: The pair celebrates 10 years since they've met by recreating their Step Up dance moves.

December 2017: Channing posts a sweet tribute on Instagram for his wife's 37th birthday. "This creature is 1 more year beautiful. The transformation she invoked this year has been something they only write about in books of fairytale & magic. Your strength & grace ever-evolving. You make everything around you grow. So grateful for your lessons. Happy life day my love."

April 2018: Channing and Jenna Dewan announce their divorce in a heartbreaking yet uplifting statement, alas.

