Exes Jennifer Lopez and Diddy reunite virtually; Dance together on Instagram Live for a Coronavirus fundraiser

Jennifer Lopez reunites with her ex Diddy over Instagram Live for a Coronavirus fundraiser.

Exes Jennifer Lopez and Diddy reunited for an Instagram Live Session over the weekend as the latter kickstarted the world's biggest dance-a-thon in order to raise money to benefit healthcare workers amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. The virtual reunion saw many celebs join Diddy in his noble cause but JLo's presence took away the cake. The 50-year-old in fact, once again won hearts with her witty jokes and fun banter with ex Diddy. Despite having split long ago, the former couple maintained a fun and friendly conversation throughout the Live session.

JLo and rap mogul Diddy dated from 1999 to 2001. Even after being separated, the two do not seem to have any bad blood between them and their Instagram reunion is proof. JLo joined Diddy for a dance-a-thon on Sunday. The two even joked and there was a point where Diddy flaunted some cool dance moves to which Lopez said, "I probably taught you that." JLo's fiance Alex Rodriguez too joined the two later.

.@Diddy gives a special performance for @JLo and @AROD after Lopez confesses that Rodriguez is a super-fan. pic.twitter.com/fXAqcB5WVj — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) April 12, 2020

Jennifer Lopez called Alex Diddy's biggest fan and told him how he requests Diddy and Mase songs at parties. Diddy then brought out Presidente beers raising a toast to Alex and to the healthcare staff working day and night in order to treat patients suffering from Coronavirus. JLo and Diddy seem to have reconciled much earlier than this. Diddy was also spotted attending Lopez’s All I Have Las Vegas residency show wrap party back in 2018.

