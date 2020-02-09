Exes Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth reportedly spotted at the same pre Oscars 2020 bash? Find Out

Turns out, the ex-husband and wife went to the same pre-Oscars party thrown by William Morris Endeavor (WME) in Beverly Hills over the weekend.

Former lovers Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth found themselves at the same pre-Oscars 2020 bash recently and it did get a little bit awkward. Well, that's at least what the latest reports say. Turns out, the ex-husband and wife went to the same pre-Oscars party thrown by William Morris Endeavor (WME) in Beverly Hills over the weekend. While they maintained their distance, Miley and Liam were spotted separately outside the venue which was also attended by the singer's parents.

Miley and Liam, who separated last year after less than seven months of marriage, will soon have their divorce finalised by the end of February. According too E!News, Hemsworth was spotted interacting with Vince Vaughn and later celebrity trainer Jason Walsh at a food table. He was at the party when Miley's parents arrived but the Aussie actor did not interact with the couple.

Liam also came solo as his newfound love Gabriella Brooks wasn't snapped by his side. The actor later left the party alone. A source revealed to the publication, "Miley was in a great mood at the WME party. She looked so beautiful, she was glowing in person and seemed very happy. She was socializing with a lot of familiar faces as well as getting to know several new people as well."

The insider added that the 'Wrecking Ball' singer was 'completely unbothered' by Liam's presence. "The two didn't appear to interact at all," the source revealed. While Liam seems to have moved on with Gabriella, Miley is in a relationship with Aussie musician Cody Simpson.

