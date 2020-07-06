EXO: Kai impressed EXOLs let him have a peaceful coffee run before they turned the cafe into a concert

EXO member Kai was spotted at his sister's cafe in Seoul, South Korea, by a few fans. The EXO-Ls gave him space but erupted as soon as he walked out the door.

What would you do if you would see your favourite K-pop star walk into the cafe you were enjoying a drink at? Well, if you are a mature stan, you would do exactly what a few EXO-L members did. Over the weekend, a few lucky EXO fans spotted Kai walk into his sister's cafe to grab a drink. The singer walked into the cafe sporting a casual attire with a mask covering his face. While fans instantly recognised him, they chose to give him his space and tried to leave him alone.

However, they did not stop themselves from taking photos and videos of the singer. The singer took his drink and walked out of the cafe. Just as he was making his way out, the cafe erupted for excited fans couldn't control their happiness anymore. We are honestly impressed with their behaviour. Soon, photos and videos were shared on social media platforms and EXO-Ls were discussing Kai. Just when you thought that this was going to go down as yet spotting which left EXO-Ls excited, Kai took Lysn app and shared his thoughts on the whole incident.

As reported by Koreaboo, the singer said, "It was so quiet as I was leaving, so I was like ‘Oh wow, such mature fans!’ But then as soon as I opened the door, it was like a concert in there. Just like that, a concert hall!" That's not all. The singer also revealed that there were two fans who came together to pick one tray and poked fun at them. "Oh and come to think of it, I saw two of you carrying one tray together. Was it that heavy, guys? Kekeke. Annyeong!" he said.

What did you think of this hilarious encounter? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Credits :KoreabooTwitter

