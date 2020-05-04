  1. Home
EXO leader Suho pens handwritten note to announce military enlistment date; To be discharged on THIS day?

EXO lead singer Suho reveals he has received the military enlistment date. The news has left fans heartbroken.
10715 reads Mumbai
EXO leader Suho pens handwritten note to announce military enlistment date; To be discharged on THIS day?EXO leader Suho pens handwritten note to announce military enlistment date; To be discharged on THIS day?
EXO-L assemble! Suho has some heartbreaking news to share. As we all know it, the South Korean pop singer was expected to enlist into the military this year. While speculations for his joining date kept fans busy, the EXO leader has now revealed that his military enlistment date has been announced and he will be off for his time in the military in ten days. The 28-year-old singer took to EXO official online fan community space in Lysn and share a handwritten note addressing the fandom to make the announcement. 

Suho's note reads: 

"Hello, our EXO-L. This is Suho.

I am writing this letter today because there is something I need to tell you all.

On May 14, I will be enlisting in the military to carry out my duties. I think I will really miss our EXO-L during that time.

I hope our EXO-L, who think of me and love me every day, will always be healthy. I sincerely thank you, and I love you.

We are one, EXO. Let's love."

Suho becomes the third member of the music band to enlist in the military. Fans witnessed Xiumin and D.O head to serve in the military. Xiumin was enlisted on May 7, 2019, whereas D.O was enlisted on July 1, 2019. Junmyeon is expected to be discharged on February 13, 2022. 

Fans have been heartbroken since the news broke out. 

Check out a few reactions below: 

Pinkvilla wishes Suho all the best during his time in the military. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :SoompiGetty Images

