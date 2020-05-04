EXO leader Suho pens handwritten note to announce military enlistment date; To be discharged on THIS day?

EXO lead singer Suho reveals he has received the military enlistment date. The news has left fans heartbroken.

EXO-L assemble! Suho has some heartbreaking news to share. As we all know it, the South Korean pop singer was expected to enlist into the military this year. While speculations for his joining date kept fans busy, the EXO leader has now revealed that his military enlistment date has been announced and he will be off for his time in the military in ten days. The 28-year-old singer took to EXO official online fan community space in Lysn and share a handwritten note addressing the fandom to make the announcement.

Suho's note reads:

"Hello, our EXO-L. This is Suho.

I am writing this letter today because there is something I need to tell you all.

On May 14, I will be enlisting in the military to carry out my duties. I think I will really miss our EXO-L during that time.

I hope our EXO-L, who think of me and love me every day, will always be healthy. I sincerely thank you, and I love you.

We are one, EXO. Let's love."

Suho becomes the third member of the music band to enlist in the military. Fans witnessed Xiumin and D.O head to serve in the military. Xiumin was enlisted on May 7, 2019, whereas D.O was enlisted on July 1, 2019. Junmyeon is expected to be discharged on February 13, 2022.

Enlistment & Discharge Date Minseok :-

Enlistment Date: May 7, 2019

Discharge Date: Dec 6, 2020 Kyungsoo :-

Enlistment Date: July 1, 2019

Discharge Date: Jan 25, 2021 Junmyeon :-

Enlistment Date: May 14, 2020

Discharge Date: Feb 13, 2022@weareoneEXO #Suho — EXO-L (@EXOSlaysUrFave) May 4, 2020

Fans have been heartbroken since the news broke out.

Check out a few reactions below:

I said this before that junmyeon enlistment will come and I'll be ready but no..I realize I will never be ready. It's not okay. He's the backbone of EXO. He's our peace. He's our leader.. @weareoneEXO #SUHOpic.twitter.com/dncpt3G4fD — suvi준면 (@myeon1485) May 4, 2020

Please stay healthy and come back safely, we will wait for you

See you soon our precious leader #SUHO #김준면 #수호 pic.twitter.com/0OSPSuew4a — dyt (@dytanuruliza) May 4, 2020

SMent: EXO’s Suho will be enlisting on-

the whole world: pic.twitter.com/gcnG1V2bc3 — zy⁹ (@yeoldaily) May 1, 2020

Junmyeon will be enlisting on May 14 as EXO’s 3rd member to enlist. While he is serving his national duty, we will be patiently waiting for him. EXO’s leader and solo artist Kim Junmyeon, thank you for everything, we will always be there for you. #SUHO @weareoneEXO — 94 Sehun (@morningpassages) May 4, 2020

Pinkvilla wishes Suho all the best during his time in the military.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: BTS member Jin talks about military enlistment amidst Map of the Soul: 7 release; REVEALS nothing is confirmed

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×