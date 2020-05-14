  1. Home
EXO leader Suho receives emotional goodbye from band members & EXO L as he heads for his military enlistment

EXO leader Suho is off to complete his mandatory military enlistment. The singer received an emotional farewell from his band members - Chanyeol, Chen, Kai, Baekhyun, and Sehun - and EXO-L.
May 14, 2020
EXO leader Suho has enlisted in the military but not before he bid EXO-L and fellow EXO members a hearty goodbye. A few days ago, Suho announced that his enlistment date has been released. He made the announcement with a handwritten note. Suho has enlisted at the Nonsan Army Training Center in South Chungcheong Province. Now that the singer has packed his bags for the military service, his band members - Chanyeol, Chen, Kai, Baekhyun, and Sehun - came together to bid him farewell. 

EXO shared a few pictures from the farewell. EXO member Lay, who couldn't make it to the farewell, took to Instagram and shared one photo from the farewell to wish his band's leader. "Let’s love, have a safe trip leader," he wrote before he bid him farewell. Suho also took to Instagram and shared a picture of EXO’s official lightstick to announce he's off to military service. “WE ARE ONE EXO, Let’s Love,” he captioned the photo. Check out the photos below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

WE ARE ONE EXO 사랑하자

A post shared by SUHO (@kimjuncotton) on

Fans also took to Twitter to give Suho a teary farewell. EXO-L wished him the best for his enlistment while also praying that his service ends soon so that he is reunited with the band. Check out a few reactions below: 

In his announcement, Suho showered fans with love. He wrote: 

"Hello, our EXO-L. This is Suho.

I am writing this letter today because there is something I need to tell you all.

On May 14, I will be enlisting in the military to carry out my duties. I think I will really miss our EXO-L during that time.

I hope our EXO-L, who think of me and love me every day, will always be healthy. I sincerely thank you, and I love you.

We are one, EXO. Let's love."

Suho becomes the third member of the music band to enlist in the military after Xiumin and D.O. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

