EXO leader Suho receives emotional goodbye from band members & EXO L as he heads for his military enlistment

EXO leader Suho is off to complete his mandatory military enlistment. The singer received an emotional farewell from his band members - Chanyeol, Chen, Kai, Baekhyun, and Sehun - and EXO-L.

EXO leader Suho has enlisted in the military but not before he bid EXO-L and fellow EXO members a hearty goodbye. A few days ago, Suho announced that his enlistment date has been released. He made the announcement with a handwritten note. Suho has enlisted at the Nonsan Army Training Center in South Chungcheong Province. Now that the singer has packed his bags for the military service, his band members - Chanyeol, Chen, Kai, Baekhyun, and Sehun - came together to bid him farewell.

EXO shared a few pictures from the farewell. EXO member Lay, who couldn't make it to the farewell, took to Instagram and shared one photo from the farewell to wish his band's leader. "Let’s love, have a safe trip leader," he wrote before he bid him farewell. Suho also took to Instagram and shared a picture of EXO’s official lightstick to announce he's off to military service. “WE ARE ONE EXO, Let’s Love,” he captioned the photo. Check out the photos below:

Fans also took to Twitter to give Suho a teary farewell. EXO-L wished him the best for his enlistment while also praying that his service ends soon so that he is reunited with the band. Check out a few reactions below:

We'll be waiting for u can't wait to meet you again See you soon, our best leader #자신의_전공을_최애가_한다면#LetsMeetAgain_SUHO

pic.twitter.com/bkYm1QPQLl — CANDY (@u_han94) May 14, 2020

14052020 - We will wait for you patiently, our leader! Be healthy and come back safely

WE ARE ONE

엑소 사랑하자 weareoneEXO #LetsMeetAgain_SUHO pic.twitter.com/LAmYP23AUD — ExplorationInMYFanSupport (@ExplorationMy) May 14, 2020

My eyes are burning now but we will wait for you.. 3 of our lovely exo members are in the military and we exol will all wait! EXO WE ARE ONE! #EXOL #Junmyeon #exo pic.twitter.com/CEkObXdwNq — Zuzu (@im2outt_) May 14, 2020

LAAYYY instagram story update!!!!

I lost my word

I can't describe how much I love exo #suho #EXOL pic.twitter.com/jXDPGsGIni — chvous Delight (@chairatun_sani) May 14, 2020

Today, Suho goes to the army

Good service

Exo-L will miss you and wait for you #SUHO #EXOL pic.twitter.com/73xInMQfvB — 스테파니 김 (@stefani27630512) May 14, 2020

In his announcement, Suho showered fans with love. He wrote:

"Hello, our EXO-L. This is Suho.

I am writing this letter today because there is something I need to tell you all.

On May 14, I will be enlisting in the military to carry out my duties. I think I will really miss our EXO-L during that time.

I hope our EXO-L, who think of me and love me every day, will always be healthy. I sincerely thank you, and I love you.

We are one, EXO. Let's love."

Suho becomes the third member of the music band to enlist in the military after Xiumin and D.O. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×