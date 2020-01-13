EXO member Chen reveals he's getting married, expecting his baby with fiancee; Who is the lucky girl?

EXO member Chen announces that he has found the woman he wants to "spend the rest of my life." He announces his wedding and reveals he is expecting his firstborn.
7240 reads Mumbai
EXO fans are preparing themselves for a wedding after EXO singer Chen announced he is all set to tie the knot. The K-Pop band singer made the shocking announcement on January 13. He confirmed the news via a handwritten letter upload on LYSN. The singer revealed he has found the woman he wants "with whom I want to spend the rest of my life" and he is ready for wedlock. To top it off, Jongdae also shared the news that the soon-to-be-married couple is expecting their child together.

"I wanted to tell our fans this first as you have given me such great love, I am writing this message even with flawed phrases. I have a girlfriend with whom I want to spend the rest of my life. Although worries and concerns came first when [thinking] about the situations that will follow this decision, but because I wanted to inform this sudden news as quickly as possible to my members, company, and especially our fans who are proud of me, so you all won't be shocked," he wrote in the letter. 

"In the midst of that, a blessing came to us. Because the situation became one where I couldn't do the things I planned with the company and members, I was quite taken aback, but I also found strength through this blessing. I am very thankful to my members who sincerely congratulated me after hearing this news, and I deeply thank our fans who send me overwhelming love even though I am flawed," he added. "I will never forget my grateful heart, I will always try my best from my position without change, and I will repay the love you gave me. Thank you always," he concluded his letter. 

SM Entertainment confirmed the same and revealed very little details about his girlfriend. The entertainment managing company revealed that the lucky woman is not a celebrity. The couple will be wedded in a private ceremony with close family and friends. Fans have taken to social media to shower Chen with love. Check out a few reactions below: 

