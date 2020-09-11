  1. Home
EXO members Sehun, Chanyeol support Chen for 'Do You Like Brahms?' OST; Latter spammed with bad reviews

EXO members Sehun and Chanyeol stepped up to show their support towards Chen after the latter sung the OST of "Do You Like Brahms?"
EXO member Chen recently crooned a song for South Korean drama called "Do You Like Brahms?" starring Kim Min Jae and Park Eun Bin in the lead. The international singer has previously sung songs for K-dramas like Descendants of the Sun, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo and Touch Your Heart. For the new K-drama, Chen sang the song titled "Your moonlight." Following the release of the song, fellow EXO members Sehun and Chanyeol took to Instagram and showed their support. 

The singers shared a screenshot of the music track on their Instagram Stories and showed that they enjoyed his new track. Sehun and Chanyeol's support came amid bad reviews by toxic online users. AllKPop reported that several toxic EXO-L members took to social media platforms demanding the group to disband. The outlet also reported that malicious comments were also posted on the internet, bringing down Chen and his work. 

However, a majority of EXO's fandom has come forward to show their support towards Chen. "Exo is 9 forever!! Tell them the truth but for sure some of them are too delusional. True exol's will stay and support. They are happy with everything and bashing their brother is not good, imagine how they feel right now. WE ARE ONE!! EXO SARANGHAJA!!" a fan tweeted. "Chen is staying. Lay is staying. Those who dont want them can leave the fandom and get lost. Period!" added another fan. 

Check out a few more reactions below: 

What are your thoughts on the reactions to Chen's new song? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

