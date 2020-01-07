EXO singer Baekhyun drops 'I'm Loving You' song from Dr. Romantic Season 2 & it makes for a soulful hear

EXO singer Baekhyun dropped his new song "I'm Loving You" from Doctor Romantic season 2. The singer's new song is all things love. Check it out below.

Korean drama lovers were treated with a new earworm courtesy Doctor Romantic season 2 episode 1. The K-drama show premiered on January 6, aka this week. The television show saw Han Suk Gyu, Ahn Hyo Seob and Lee Sung Kyung take over the small screens starting this Monday and Tuesday. With the new story, the show is set to give new music for K-Pop fans to go gaga over. It was previously revealed that EXO’s Baekhyun, MAMAMOO, Heize, and Punch have been roped in to sing songs for the show. Now, as the show premieres on SBS, EXO singer Baekhyun has dropped his new song titled I'm Loving You OST Part.1 which will be a part of the show.

The song, released today, is a beautiful love ballad with elements of piano and acoustic guitar featured in it. The Korean song hears Baekhyun sing about being on someone's side and looking out for them. The song perfectly blends in with the mood of the Korean drama show.

Check out the song below:

Soompi reports the musicians are working with producer Song Dong Woon. The producer has been the head OST producer for several Korean drama shows which include Hotel Del Luna, Goblin and Descendants of the Sun. Meanwhile, EXO's Baekhyun was in the news for their win at the 34th Golden Disc Awards. Baekhyun was awarded Album Division Bonsang which they shared with BTS, NCT Dream, TWICE, SEVENTEEN, MONSTA X, EXO-SC, GOT7, NU’EST and Super Junior.

