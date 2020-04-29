EXO singer Chen and his wife welcome a baby girl SM Entertainment confirms: Their daughter was born today

EXO singer Chen and his wife welcomed a baby girl. The fandom has already begun showering their love on the EXO Princess.

Earlier this year, EXO singer Chen announced he was tying the knot with his girlfriend. Chen penned a hand-written letter to his fans confirming the news in January 2020. Although details of the wedding were kept under the wrap, it was revealed that Chen and his lady love are also preparing to welcome their firstborn. Kim Jongdae's managing company SM Entertainment issued a statement to now confirmed that the couple has welcomed a baby girl. Yes! Chen is officially a father now.

News outlet Financial News reported about Chen's newborn. The outlet revealed Chen’s wife welcomed the baby girl at a hospital in the neighborhood of Cheongdam in Gangnam District. SM Entertainment source confirmed the same by saying, “It is true that their daughter was born today.”

Fans of the band have welcomed the news with open arms. Several fans took to Twitter to congratulate the couple. "TO TELL YOU HONESTLY, I've never been this happy for someone before. I am full of happiness now just thinking of CHEN being a dad to this beautiful little girl we haven't seen yet," a fan tweeted using the hashtag: "#WelcomEXOPrincess".

"I believe we can all agree on the statement that Chen will be one of the best dad ever," added another fan. "We have to protect this beautiful family from these antis at all costs. CHEN has been sharing us his life for years and it made us happy. It's time we give him the happiness he deserves. Let's love her princess more," another heartwarming message on Twitter read.

What are your thoughts on EXO's princess?

