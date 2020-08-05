EXO's Chanyeol, Baekhyun, Suho, Sehun and Lay shower EXOLs with love as fandom celebrates its 6th birthday

It was a memorable 6th birthday celebration for EXO-Ls after EXO members Chanyeol, Baekhyun, Suho, Sehun and Lay showered the fandom with love and special wishes.

It is officially the day of EXO-Ls. August 5 marks the birthday of EXO's ever-growing fandom. This year, the fan club completed six years and the members are going all out to celebrate the special day. While fans are leaving no stone unturned to make the celebrations memorable, EXO members joined in their celebrations to add the cherry to the cake. EXO member Chanyeol took to Instagram and posted an adorable video wishing fans. The singer (and actor) penned the fandom name and drew a winged-heart around it to shower fans with love.

Lay took to his Instagram Stories and posted a picture from one of EXO's concerts with the fans holding up the EXO lightstick and wished the band's beloved fans. "EXO-L, happy 6th anniversary!! Happy birthday," he wrote. Suho followed Lay's footsteps and shared a similar picture and wished the fandom.

Meanwhile, Chen decided to reach out to the fans via Lysn and joined the celebrations. He said, "EXO-L, happy 6th birthday~ (heart) I hope that at least for today, you can enjoy a leisurely day~!!" Baekhyun took to Twitter and posted a series of tweets to celebrate the special occasion. His tweet, as translated by Twitter's auto translator, saw the singer wish his "loves" on their birthday and urged them to eat something delicious. He spoke about his sleepy state of mind and the rainy weather before he showered the fandom with love again.

Check out a few wishes below:

생일축하해 내사랑들!! 오늘 맛난거먹어야대! 다이어트하는 에리도 오늘은 피자 치킨 햄버거 족발보쌈 마라탕 마라샹궈 뭐 이것저것 다먹자!!! 사랑해 헤헤 — Baekhyun_EXO (@B_hundred_Hyun) August 4, 2020

당연히 딱 기다리고있었지!! ㅎㅎ 졸린눈을비비며...^^ 요즘계속비가오니깐말야 날도우중충하고 그러다보니깐 자꾸졸려! — Baekhyun_EXO (@B_hundred_Hyun) August 4, 2020

