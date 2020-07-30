EXO's Chanyeol to play an aspiring singer in his first Korean movie; EXOLs prepared for the musical experience

EXO member Chanyeol is set to star in his first commercial Korean movie. The singer will play an aspiring musician in the movie titled The Box.

If you loved watching set the stage on fire, wait for Chanyeol to take over a theatre near you (well, at least in a theatre in South Korea). The EXO member has signed his first Korean commercial movie. Via Soompi, the singer will be seen in the movie titled The Box. SM Entertainment issued a statement confirming the news about his addition to the film. The agency said, “Chanyeol has decided to appear in the jukebox road movie ‘The Box’ and is currently in the process of working out the details.”

It has also been revealed that Chanyeol will play an aspiring singer in the movie. Isn't it the best of both worlds: Chanyeol the actor and Chanyeol the singer packed into one! If that wasn't enough, the singer will be participating in the music arrangement of the movie. Take our money already!

The Box is a jukebox musical that sees an aspiring singer and a washed-up music producer embark on a musical journey together. The film will be directed by Yang Jung Woong. While fans are eager to see him take on the big screen, this isn't the first time Chanyeol will be showcasing his acting skills. For the unversed, Chanyeol was seen in supporting roles in Salut d’Amour and Korean-Chinese film So I Married an Anti-fan.

The announcement of his movie has left EXO-Ls excited. Check out a few reactions below:

That what we call multi talented man. He's not only a rapper with a visual but he's also a lyricist, producer, model and actoralso he personally participate on arranging song that will be sing in this film, for real — (@qills_1485) July 30, 2020

Singer, dancer, rapper, model, producer, composer, musician, actor, good with instruments and active in sports. Chanyeol full package yup yup yup — jairah (@jairahxelle) July 30, 2020

Yesss, there‘s nothing he can’t do, we‘ll get actor yeol, singer yeol, producer yeol in one, I‘m sobbing #CHANYEOL #찬열 2020 = Chanyeol‘s year! — Nothin’ (@UnLekiTitled61) July 30, 2020

AND HE IS EVEN DID WORKING ON THE OST FOR HIS MOVIE TOO I AM ALREADY SO PROUD OF YOU DEAR CHANYEOLLIE #EXO #CHANYEOL @weareoneEXO — xxsixtyone #LIT_1BillionViews (@xxsixtyone) July 30, 2020

Out of all types of movie I think this new project is so him, as far as I read abt the articles. I hope he is excited and give his best into it. Congratulations my boy #CHANYEOL — kentertainment (@kentertain_2020) July 30, 2020

It's been 4 years since we got Chanyeol as the lead role and now he's finally getting one again AHK!!! I'm so excited for his role in this movie, it really suits him @weareoneEXO — kat check my pinned (@yeo_llovexo) July 30, 2020

It has been revealed that The Box is scheduled to start filming in mid to late August. Are you excited about The Box? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Credits :SoompiTwitter

