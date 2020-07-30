  • facebook
EXO's Chanyeol to play an aspiring singer in his first Korean movie; EXOLs prepared for the musical experience

EXO member Chanyeol is set to star in his first commercial Korean movie. The singer will play an aspiring musician in the movie titled The Box.
12310 reads Mumbai Updated: July 30, 2020 01:20 pm
If you loved watching set the stage on fire, wait for Chanyeol to take over a theatre near you (well, at least in a theatre in South Korea). The EXO member has signed his first Korean commercial movie. Via Soompi, the singer will be seen in the movie titled The Box. SM Entertainment issued a statement confirming the news about his addition to the film. The agency said, “Chanyeol has decided to appear in the jukebox road movie ‘The Box’ and is currently in the process of working out the details.”

It has also been revealed that Chanyeol will play an aspiring singer in the movie. Isn't it the best of both worlds: Chanyeol the actor and Chanyeol the singer packed into one! If that wasn't enough, the singer will be participating in the music arrangement of the movie. Take our money already! 

The Box is a jukebox musical that sees an aspiring singer and a washed-up music producer embark on a musical journey together. The film will be directed by Yang Jung Woong. While fans are eager to see him take on the big screen, this isn't the first time Chanyeol will be showcasing his acting skills. For the unversed, Chanyeol was seen in supporting roles in Salut d’Amour and Korean-Chinese film So I Married an Anti-fan. 

The announcement of his movie has left EXO-Ls excited. Check out a few reactions below: 

It has been revealed that The Box is scheduled to start filming in mid to late August. Are you excited about The Box? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

