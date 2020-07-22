EXO's Chanyeol shows support to Backstreet Rookie star Ji Chang Wook by sending him a coffee & churros truck

Taking to Instagram Stories, Ji Chang-wook shared a selfie of himself posing in front of a coffee and churros truck, which was sent to the sets of Backstreet Rookie as a gift to him by EXO's Chanyeol. Check out the 33-year-old actor's selfie below.

Ji Chang-wook is currently busy shooting for his ongoing K-drama, Backstreet Rookie, which has successfully aired 10 episodes so far! Yes, the SBS drama has been riddled with controversies but its also witnessing a steady growth, when it comes to the ratings. That's majorly due to the charming performances of the lead pair, Chang-wook and Kim Yoo-jung as Choi Dae-hyun, a convenience store manager and Jung Saet-byul, a part-timer at the same store who is in love with her boss.

Chang-wook has been receiving quite a few surprise gifts from his friends and fans, in the form of coffee and food trucks, which are being sent to the sets of Backstreet Rookie. This time, it was EXO member Chanyeol who sent over a coffee and churros truck to his good friend. The 33-year-old actor made sure to document the gift by taking a selfie in front of the customised truck and posted it on his Instagram Stories. While the customised truck had a bunch of Chang-wook's photos, the banner of the truck read as, "Backstreet Rookie, you can do it until the end! I love you, Yong Pal hyung. From, EXO’s Chanyeol," via Soompi's translation. Chang-wook simply wrote, "Thanks," with pink hearts emoticon as his gummy smile showed how elated he was by his friend's thoughtful gesture.

Check out Ji Chang-wook's Instagram Story showing off Chanyeol's surprise gift below:

We're totally getting behind this bromance!

This isn't the first time that Chanyeol has sent over a coffee and churros truck as a gift to Chang-wook. In 2019, when Chang-wook was shooting for Melting Me Softly, the EXO member had surprised him with a customised truck sent to the sets of the K-drama.

While Chang-wook is busy with Backstreet Rookie, Chanyeol recently released a new album, 1 Billion Views, as a part of the sub-unit EXO-SC with Sehun.

