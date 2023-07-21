Expectant Rihanna flaunts baby bump in bedazzled bra top and baggy jeans; DEETS here

Rihanna continues to set trends with her bold maternity style. The singer is currently pregnant with her second child and rocking different maternity outfits over the past few months. And, she did not shy away from baring her baby bump whether it is for the Louis Vuitton’s Pharrell latest campaign of the menswear collection or a date night with ASAP Rocky. Recently, Rihanna was spotted running errands in Los Angeles. Here is everything to know about the same.

Pregnant Rihanna bares baby bump

Ahead of welcoming her second child, Rihanna was spotted running errands in Los Angeles as she put her baby bump on a full display. The Oscar nominated singer stunned as always in a bedazzled sparkly bra top and unbuttoned baggy jeans. She completed her outfit with an unzipped gray jacket. Her baby bump was on full display as she wore baggy jeans below her belly button and kept her jacket open. She accessorized her outfit with black sparkly purse and matching pumps. The Fenty Beauty singer opted for a minimalistic makeup look except for bold lips as she stepped out to run errands in the city.

Rihanna in Barbados

Rihanna’s recent outing comes after her trip to Barbados. During her trip, the singer was seen spending time with her partner A$AP Rocky and one-year-old son RZA Athelston Mayers ahead of the arrival of their second child. On their summer vacation, the power couple can be seen soaking up the sun while spending more time with their toddler. The Diamonds singer also posted a sweet picture of ASAP Rocky and RZA on her Instagram account with the caption “My Bajan boyz…” along with a red heart.

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during the headlining set of the 2023 Super Bowl. Though the couple has not officially announced their marriage, some fans think that the singer and rapper have tied a knot in a secret ceremony.

