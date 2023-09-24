Expendables 4: Who dies in Sylvester Stallone starrer? Ending EXPLAINED

What started 11 years ago is finally drawing to a close. The Expendables 4 is officially dubbed Expend4bles, because, why not? The fourth installment of the ensemble action-thriller franchise will see the return of the invincible veteran mercenary Barney Ross (Sylvester Stallone) and his crew. The film is a sequel to The Expendables 3 and Stallone's final appearance in the franchise. Scott Waugh, a stunt performer turned filmmaker, directs The Expendables 4. The fourth part, like the previous ones, is based on an original tale by Spenser Cohen, who also works as a co-scriptwriter on the project with Max Adams and John Joseph Connolly. Jason Statham, who also plays a key character, and Avi Lerner, Les Weldon, Yariv Lerner, and Kevin King serve as producers. But what happens at the end of the film The Expendables 4?

Expendables 4 ending explained

In The Expendables 4, Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham form a new squad to save the world, but given that the slogan warns that "they'll die when they're dead," does anyone die in the end? Here's what you should know. Marsh, along with everyone else on the tanker, is blown to bits by Barney at the end of The Expendables 4 after the nuclear explodes as it sinks to the bottom of the ocean.

But here's the thing: Barney is supposed to be dead. Suarto fires an RPG at Barney's signature jet during the initial Libyan operation. Rather than pursuing the detonators, Lee defies his orders and drives his car into the anti-air missiles, destroying them in a massive explosion. Despite this, Barney's plane falls into the earth, and we see his burnt corpse inside the cockpit. After his funeral, the squad gathers in the pub for a drink, where Marsh informs Lee that he has been thrown off the team for causing the mission to fail, and Gina (Megan Fox) has taken control of the expenses. Marsh discloses that Ocelot may be on the boat before they fly out to stop the nuke detonation in Russian waters, which will obviously create World War III.

Barney ascends (literally) in a helicopter, just in time to shoot up the double-crossing Expendable newcomer, CIA agent Marsh (Andy Garcia), who is the covert terrorist Ocelet. (Expendables are not subject to background checks.)

After once again rescuing the world, Barney had the opportunity to explain what happened with the fake death crap. It all comes down to Barney's ring. The treasured ornament was stolen earlier in the film by tough bikers, resulting in a bar brawl between Christmas and the small biker dubbed Jumbo Shrimp (Mike Möller). Lee walloped him while Barney stood there watching (poor back), but Jumbo Shrimp was not finished.

The gagged Jumbo Shrimp was secretly packed on Barney's jet for the assignment. As the jet crashed, Barney drew Jumbo from hiding, put the ring on Jumbo's hand, and seated the wide-eyed opponent in the burning pilot's seat. Then Barney bailed out safely and surreptitiously by parachute, keeping his death hidden. Barney adds that he had to impersonate his own death in order to draw out the Marsh treachery he saw in previous operations, a covert maneuver only taught in action star spy school.

The Expendables 4 cast and release date

The Expendables franchise has always been an homage to vintage action movies from the 1980s and 1990s, with an ensemble cast. The fourth installment will be no exception. Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture will reprise their roles as the principal quartet of mercenaries from the previous three installments in The Expendables 4.

Along with the returning cast members, there are some new but well-known faces, including rapper/actor Curtis 50 Cent Jackson (Den of Thieves) as Easy Day, Megan Fox (Jennifer's Body) as Gina, Andy Garcia (The Godfather Part III) as CIA agent Marsh, Jacob Scipio (Bad Boys for Life) as Galan, and Levy Tran (The Haunting of Hill House) as Lash.

Meanwhile, the film will be released on September 22, 2023.

