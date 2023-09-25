Expendables director Scott Waugh sets sight on directing role for Spider-Man and MCU collaboration

Scott Waugh, the acclaimed director of Expend4bles, has recently unveiled his deep affection for Marvel's iconic character, Spider-Man. In an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, conducted to promote the latest installment of The Expendables franchise, Waugh opened up about his lifelong fascination with the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and his aspirations to direct a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie featuring the beloved web-slinger.

Scott Waugh's Spider-Man fandom is a legacy

Waugh's connection to Spider-Man runs deep, returning to his childhood when his father, Fred Waugh, served as a stunt double for actor Nicholas Hammond in the late '70s Spider-Man television series on CBS. This family connection cultivated his appreciation for the character and left an indelible mark on his life. To demonstrate his devotion, Scott Waugh proudly revealed a tattoo of Spider-Man adorning his shoulder during the interview.

"I'm going to show you," Waugh exclaimed as he displayed the tattoo. "Right here is Spider-Man. My father was the original Spider-Man in the TV show... So yes, I think I have a comic book in my blood. I have the original Spider-Man suit from the TV show, and I would be thrilled to be a part of, especially a part of, a Spider-Man movie."

From stuntman to director Scott Waugh's journey

Scott Waugh's career began in the world of stunts, where he followed in his father's footsteps, contributing to Hollywood blockbusters such as "Bad Boys II" and "The Italian Job," among others. His transition to directing was marked by recognition, earning him the prestigious "10 Directors to Watch" award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in 2012. Waugh made his directorial debut with the 2012 military action film "Act of Valor" before securing his role as the director of Expend4bles. He also directed Netflix's "Hidden Strike," starring Jackie Chan and John Cena, which achieved remarkable success by topping the charts on the streaming platform during its debut week.

Spider-Man on the horizon Scott Waugh's ambitions

Scott Waugh aspires to follow in the illustrious footsteps of directors like Sam Raimi and Jon Watts by directing a Spider-Man movie for the big screen. However, plans for "Spider-Man 4," starring Tom Holland, remain in limbo due to an ongoing strike. Waugh's exceptional talent for crafting captivating action scenes, as evidenced in movies like Expend4bles, positions him as a strong candidate for the coveted director's chair. The sequel to Expend4bles features a star-studded cast of action veterans, including Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, and Tony Jaa.

Waugh's vision for Expend4bles includes heart-pounding action sequences that complement the skills and personalities of the ensemble cast. To achieve this, he enlisted the expertise of stunt coordinator Alan Ng, who sought inspiration from the actors' previous projects to create thrilling and innovative action scenes. Ng explained, "Yeah, we watched all the previous Expendables and a lot of the films starring the other actors so that we could see what they haven't done before and what type of style would suit them best."

