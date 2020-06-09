The Expendables star Terry Crews on getting slammed for 'black supremacy' tweet: Don’t suffer from groupthink

After getting criticised for his 'black supremacy' tweet amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement, Terry Crews explained his controversial remarks. Here’s what he had to say.

After facing a lot of flak for his recent 'black supremacy' tweet, Terry Crews reflected on how his remarks were received by the people who called him out on social media. As civil unrest flares in the US cities after the death of George Floyd, the 51-year old Hollywood star posted a tweet speaking about defeating white supremacy amid nationwide protests following the tragic killing of George Floyd. “Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together,” he tweeted.

Shortly after shared the post, ‘black supremacy’ started trending on twitter. After getting criticised, the actor took to social media and explained himself. “I was not saying Black supremacy exists, because it doesn't. I am saying if both Black and Whites don't continue to work together -- bad attitudes and resentments can create a dangerous self-righteousness. That's all," posted on Saturday. Terry again reflected on the issue on Monday and stated that everything he wrote came “from a spirit of love and reconciliation, for the Black community first, then the world as a whole, in hopes to see a better future for Black people."

The actor concluded his post by send people love amid the unrest. “I believe it is important we not suffer from groupthink, and we keep minds of our own, and be allowed to ask difficult questions to each other. I believe this dialogue is important as we get through this trauma together. I love you," he wrote explaining himself.

