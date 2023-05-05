EXPLAINED: How is Queen Consort different from 'The Queen' and what will be Camilla’s title post coronation?

King Charles III is set to be officially crowned King at his upcoming Coronation ceremony on May 6, 2023. With this, his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, who has been till now addressed as Queen Consort, will also take the title of Queen. However, what is the difference between the two terms? Read on to find out.

Queen and Queen Consort: The Difference

To put it simply, in the monarchy system, a queen equals the king. In other others, a queen is a reigning female monarch whose rank, role and title are equivalent to the king.

NBC royal commentator Daisy McAndrew explains the difference as (via Today),“queen consort is a woman who married a man who is king,” and a “queen is a woman who is born to be queen and is head of state — not the wife of a monarch.”

McAndrew explained in an email to TODAY, that the confusion arises from the fact that colloquially queen consort just becomes “queen.”

The official website of the British Royal Family defines a “consort” as a ‘companion to the Sovereign.’

Throughout the late Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, her husband, the late Prince Philip was her consort until his death in 2021.

Will Camilla be Queen or Queen Consort?

Ever since King Charles III ascended the throne on September 8, 2022, after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, Camilla has been addressed as Queen Consort. However, it seems like she might be dropping ‘Consort’ and adopting the title of Queen itself after the upcoming Coronation ceremony. “The coronation of their Majesties, King Charles III and Queen Camilla,” official invitations sent by Buckingham Palace read.

“The coronation is an appropriate time to start using ‘Queen Camilla’ in an official capacity. All former Queen Consorts have been known as ‘Queen’ plus their first name,” an unnamed source told The Guardian.

