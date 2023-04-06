Explained: James Jordan Sr., Michael Jordan's father untimely death

Though Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s movie Air did not solely focus on Michael Jordan’s life story, it did make lots of familial connection to his dad James Jordan Sr. (played by Julius Tennon) and mom (played by Viola Davis).

Air focuses on the true life story behind Nike’s landmark deal with Michael Jordan and how the Air Jordan sneakers came about. This movie also depicts the athlete’s relationship with his parents along with the influence that his mother had on his legendary career.

Here is everything that we need to know about James Jordan Sr., Michael Jordan’s father's untimely death.

James Jordan Sr. death

Michael Jordan’s father James Jordan Sr. was killed in July 1993. Michael’s father was killed while sleeping in his car in Robeson County, North Carolina. As per Rolling Stone, James Jordan Sr. went missing while driving home from a party on July 23, 1993. About two weeks later his body was discovered.

According to Rolling Stone, Daniel Green and Larry M. Demery was arrested for James Jordan Sr. 's death. Demery admitted that two of them wanted to rob James as he was sleeping in the car and ended up shooting him.

Michael Jordan on his father’s death

Soon after his father’s death, Michael Jordan quickly retired from the NBA and announced during the press conference that the death of his father ‘made me realize how short life is, how quickly things can end, how innocently’.

In his docuseries The Last Dance, Michael Jordan got emotional while talking about his father’s death. The star athlete said, ‘He was my rock. You know, we were very close. He constantly gave me advice.’ In 2022, Michael Jordan also shared good memories with his father where they stayed up all night to watch the cowboy movies.

