EXPLAINED: What is Scarlett Johansson’s Legal Tussle With OpenAI’s ChatGPT Voice?

It is clear that cinema can often reflect society and with creative freedom and it can predict the possibilities that may happen in the future. Many times it has turned out to be true. A clear example is Black Mirror and the 2013 hit film titled Her.

Open AI’s ChatGPT introduced “Sky”, a voice assistant on the platform in December. Many people reported that Sky’s voice sounds similar to Scarlett Johansson, whose voice was used in the same context in Her. The Avengers actress is ready to go into a legal battle with the platform. Read ahead to know more.

Scarlett Johansson gears up for a legal battle

As per TMZ, Johansson said, “As a result of their actions, I was forced to hire legal counsel, who wrote two letters to Mr. Altman and OpenAl, setting out what they had done and asking them to detail the exact process by which they created the 'Sky' voice."

The statement added that the platform reluctantly agreed to take down the voice of "Sky". It further stated that in an era, where we are all dealing with deep fakes and the protection of our own likeness, work, and identities, she feels these issues require full clarity.

Johansson is looking forward to a resolution in the form of transparency and the passage of suitable laws that exist to assist in defending individual rights.

According to the outlet, the actress claimed she was approached by Open AI’s team along with the CEO Sam Altman in September 2023, asking if they could utilize her voice for Chat GPT’s 4.0 model. After considering it, she eventually declined it.

Johansson also pointed out that the CEO of the platform tweeted, Her, on May 13, which led her to believe that he leaned into the Her film’s connection. It occurred to the actress they found a loophole in getting the actress's voice for the feature, they may have generated the voice or hired someone else to imitate it, according to Johansson.

her — Sam Altman (@sama) May 13, 2024

Sam Altman’s reacts via a statement

Amid this entire situation, Altman gave a statement to the publication. He claimed Sky’s voice is not Johansson’s and it was never meant to resemble the actress. He added, “Out of respect for Ms. Johansson, we have paused using Sky’s voice in our products. We are sorry to Ms. Johansson that we didn’t communicate better.”

It’s not just the actress and the people talking about it. A joke was made on ChatGPt using the actress’s voice during the joke swap episode of the SNL season 49 finale. The Joke written by Michale Che had to be read out by Colin Jost, who is also Johansson’s husband. The Joke was that he never watched Her film because there is no point in listening to the voice without the Jojo Rabbit actress’s body.

