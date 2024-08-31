Explaining the Beef Between Olivia Plath and Moriah as the Latter Apologizes in the New Sneak Peak of Welcome to Plathville

Last season, Moriah Plath accused Olivia Plath of posting her music on Olivia’s page and then quickly removing it to collect the earnings. Olivia denied the accusation in court, while Moriah had previously testified that it was true. However, Moriah has since recanted her claim and apologized for fabricating the story about Olivia pirating her music.

“I’m sorry that I made up a story about you stealing my music and broadcasted that to everyone,” Moriah admitted.

Olivia acknowledged that the apology was therapeutic but felt it was a necessary conversation for Moriah to confront herself.

“I think this is a conversation she needed to have to maybe come to terms with herself,” Olivia explained.

Olivia told Moriah that she understood their lack of trust when she saw how quickly Moriah gossiped about her. This realization made Olivia seriously consider whether she wanted to continue communicating with the rest of the Plath family.

She emphasized that she does not need such conversations to find closure, believing that these matters should be resolved privately.

Moriah agreed, stating that even if she feels anger in the future, she no longer wants to publicly offend anyone.

"I don't need to have those conversations," Moriah shared. "My closure is what's happening. All those things should have been worked out privately."

She added, “I think even if I’m mad about a situation, I just never want to do that to somebody, especially publicly.”

Olivia wasn’t ready to easily accept Moriah’s apology. She expressed her doubts, noting that the timing of the apology seemed suspicious because it coincided with Moriah releasing new music.

“I know that you’re releasing a song this week,” Olivia said. “I know you wrote it about me. It just felt strange to me that we’re meeting and talking this week, right before you release a song that feels like a burn book against me.”

Olivia pointed out that she was uncomfortable with the apology coming just before the release of Moriah’s song, which she knew was about her. Moriah remained silent and nodded, appearing unsure of how to respond.

Get ready for the new episode of Welcome to Plathville, where Moriah and Olivia will meet face-to-face for the first time since Olivia and Ethan’s breakup. Their previous encounter set a very sour tone, and Olivia explains why she struggles to relate to Moriah’s generalized apology for past incidents.

In the confessional, Olivia reveals her confusion over Moriah’s non-specific apology. She wishes Moriah would acknowledge that Ethan had a chance to explain the actual events and could have apologized for defending Olivia when she was telling the truth.

“I don’t know what to do with Moriah’s apology because it’s not specific,” Olivia said in her confessional. “I think it would be nice if she said, ‘Yeah, you know, Ethan told us what happened, and I’m sorry I called you a liar in front of the whole world when it was proven to be true.’”

New episodes of Welcome to Plathville start airing on Tuesday, August 6, on TLC.

