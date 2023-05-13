Explaining The Mother’s ending: Is a sequel in works for J-Lo’s netflix movie?

Netflix released another exciting movie titled The Mother, featuring Jennifer Lopez in the lead role. According to Lopez, her character is "a deadly female assassin" who "comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men."

Although the movie follows a familiar action film plotline, viewers may still be curious about its ending and potential for a sequel. To answer these questions, we will provide a detailed explanation, so keep reading.

What is the ending of "The Mother"?

In The Mother, we follow the unnamed character portrayed by Lopez as she struggles to keep her daughter Zoe safe. Having given up her child as a baby to protect her, Lopez faces the challenge of defending Zoe from powerful men she may have had a past with, who repeatedly abduct the girl. After the FBI agent assigned to protect Zoe is killed, Lopez realizes that she needs a new approach.

In a bid to safeguard her daughter Zoe from two menacing men, Lopez takes Zoe to a secluded cabin in the woods where she has been in hiding for 12 years. There, she teaches Zoe skills such as hunting, driving, and fighting to help her protect herself. Although Zoe has doubts about her true identity, Lopez refuses to acknowledge that she is her biological mother. This causes tension in their relationship, which is further strained by Zoe's desire to return home and Lopez's reticence.

Unfortunately, Lopez neglected to instruct Zoe about the importance of keeping her identity hidden. Consequently, when Zoe sustains a wolf bite and seeks medical attention, her true name is recorded in the hospital's computer system, tipping off one of Lopez's former associates, Adrien, who is now expected to arrive at their doorstep soon.









In an attempt to protect Zoe, Lopez arranges for her to leave with a friend while she deals with Adrien's men. Zoe, however, reads a letter from Lopez and decides to return to her mother. Unfortunately, she is soon abducted once again.

During a back-and-forth cat-and-mouse battle, Lopez and Adrien ultimately face off in a showdown of fists. However, before the fight, Lopez finally admits to Zoe that the past few months of training have been the best of her life.

As Lopez lays there helpless, thinking she has lost Zoe forever, she suddenly sees Zoe emerging from the woods, covered in blood but alive. It turns out that Lopez's final shot hit Adrien, and Zoe was able to escape the car and crawl back to her mother. The two share a tearful reunion, finally embracing their true mother-daughter bond. In the end, they leave the cabin and drive off into the distance, ready to start a new life together.

In the end, Zoe and Lopez reconcile and admit their love for each other. After Lopez shoots at Adrien's car, it appears that he has escaped with Zoe, but it turns out to be a false alarm. Zoe is able to escape and reunite with her mother. In a touching moment, Lopez finally confesses to Zoe that she is her birth mother. The two embrace, and Zoe decides to return to her adopted family. The movie ends with Lopez standing outside the house, watching Zoe through the window, as they wave at each other.

In the end, although Lopez and Zoe cannot live together normally, they still maintain a close relationship. The final scene of the movie shows Lopez watching Zoe from an apartment near a park that Zoe visits often. Zoe notices her and pretends to shoot at Lopez, to which Lopez playfully responds, "You got me." Lopez then glances at a charm bracelet on her arm, which states “Mom,” and the screen fades to black, ending the movie.

Is a Sequel to The Mother in the Works?

"I think it would be The Daughter," Jennifer Lopez told Variety at the movie's premiere, revealing a potential title for a sequel to "The Mother." Lucy Paez, who played Zoe in the film, also agreed, stating, "The sequel will definitely be The Daughter."

If the potential second film follows this title, it could center around Zoe and her newfound skills after being trained by her mother. It's possible that she could be the one protecting Lopez's character this time around.

However, the decision to move forward with a sequel will ultimately depend on the success of the first film. "We will simply have to wait and see what happens in the future," as Netflix does not disclose viewership information, concludes the report.

