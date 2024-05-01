Exploring Brian McCardie’s Career As Line Of Duty Actor Passes Away

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Actor Brian McCardie, best known for his role as crime boss Tommy Hunter in the show Line of Duty, has passed away suddenly at the age of 59.

His sister, Sarah McCardie, took to X ( formerly Twitter) and announced the news with an update.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian James McCardie (59), beloved son, brother, uncle and dear friend to so many. Brian passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, April 28th. A wonderful and passionate actor on stage and screen, Brian loved his work," she wrote.

"He touched many lives, and is gone much too soon. We love him and will miss him greatly; please remember Brian in your thoughts. Funeral arrangements will be announced in the days ahead. As a family, we would ask for privacy at this time," she said.

People were very surprised and sad when they heard about his death on Twitter. Louise Thornton, who is in charge of commissioning at BBC Scotland, said McCardie was a talented actor who did well on stage and in the movies.

Who was Brian McCardie?

Born on January 22, 1965, and raised near Glasgow, McCradie appeared in the soap opera EastEnders as one of his earlier roles.

McCradie played Tommy Hunter, a former gang lord turned police informant, in the first two seasons of the BBC drama Line of Duty. Recently, he's been in other British series like Time, Crime, The Tower, Domina, and the miniseries Rebellion.

McCardie has also been in movies like Rob Roy, Filth, and The Damned United. In The Damned United, he played the famous Scottish footballer Dave Mackay.

Apart from this, he was also known for his roles in hit films like Time (2021), Filth (2013) and Rob Roy (1995).

The Line of Duty actors also expressed their sympathy over the actor's death

The Line of Duty team has released an official statement and said, "We are deeply saddened to hear of Brian McCardie’s death. We feel honored to have worked with Brian on Line of Duty.

Brian was a very gifted actor. His role as Tommy Hunter showed how great his acting was. In real life, Brian was very different from Tommy. He was kind, funny, and likeable. We are thinking of his family at this sad time.

Producer Peter Broughan expressed his shock over the devastating news, saying: "Shocked to hear that. Great memories of working with him on Rob Roy. Rest in peace."

Writer Paul Larkin also paid tribute to the late actor on Twitter, stating: "Shocked and devastated to learn of the passing of Brian McCardie.

"Brian was a brilliant friend and we had many discussions about mental health issues where he was a fantastic help to me."

Adding his final sentiments to the heartfelt post, he concluded: "As well as that; he was a phenomenal actor. Sleep tight, Brother."

