Exploring Brooke Mueller's Legal Troubles Amid Matthew Perry Death Investigation: From Domestic Dispute To Substance Possession

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to substance abuse, assault and an individual's death.

Brooke Mueller is no stranger to legal problems and has frequently made headlines for her turbulent personal life. Brooke, best known for her marriage to Charlie Sheen, has been involved in a number of arrests and legal issues over the years. Her name has recently surfaced in connection with the criminal investigation into the death of actor Matthew Perry as per InTouch Weekly. Let's look at Brooke Mueller's legal history, from domestic disputes to substance possession.

Brooke Mueller's domestic dispute with Charlie Sheen

Brooke Mueller's most publicized legal issue involved her then-husband, Charlie Sheen. Brooke called the police on Christmas morning, December 2009, claiming that Sheen had assaulted her after they had been drinking. She alleged that Sheen became violent, grabbed her by the throat, and pushed her. Both were given blood alcohol tests when the cops arrived, according to TMZ.

Sheen claimed Brooke was the aggressor, and he was defending himself. Despite his claims, Sheen was taken to Pitkin County Jail, where he spent eight hours before being released on a $8,500 bond. He faced charges of second-degree assault, menacing, and criminal mischief.

In February 2010, Sheen made his first court appearance. In August 2010, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge. As part of his plea agreement, he was sentenced to 30 days in rehab, three months probation, and 36 hours of domestic violence counseling.

Brooke Mueller's arrest in Aspen for assault and cocaine possession

Advertisement

Brooke was arrested in Aspen, Colorado, in December 2011 and charged with assault and cocaine possession. According to the Aspen Police Department, she was discovered at the Escobar nightclub shortly after assaulting a woman at another bar, Belly Up.

Following her arrest, Brooke agreed to plead guilty to felony drug possession, and the remaining charges were dropped as per Reuters. She was sentenced to 12 months probation, during which she was prohibited from using alcohol or drugs.

Brooke's legal troubles worsened in March 2021, when she was arrested on drug charges after a wild party at a Dallas, Texas hotel. Officers discovered her in possession of meth and a small amount of amphetamine according to RadarOnline. Brooke was charged with two counts of possessing one gram or more but less than four grams of meth and amphetamine.

Two days later, she was released from jail after posting $1,000 bail. Brooke pled guilty to one felony count of amphetamine possession in December 2021 and was sentenced to 160 hours of community service, random drug screenings, and the avoidance of negative influences.

Advertisement

Brooke Mueller's connection to Matthew Perry's death investigation

Matthew Perry died of ketamine-related causes in October 2023. Brooke Mueller was questioned repeatedly by police in connection with the investigation eight months after his death. According to InTouch Weekly, Brooke was visited by authorities at her sober living facility in May 2024.

“She’s hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant. She’s being tight-lipped about the situation,” the source said in June 2024.

The source added, "It's tough to say or know exactly what her role is [in Matthew's death], but she's adamant she had nothing to do with that."

Brooke and Matthew reportedly met in rehabilitation and developed an unexpected friendship. While the investigation continues, Brooke maintains her innocence in Perry's death.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who Was Spencer Milligan? All About Land Of The Lost Star As He Passes Away At 86