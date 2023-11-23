Exploring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson's messy relationship; amid the news of actress crashing his birthday party

Robert Pattinson turned 37 earlier in May, the celebrations of which made the headlines as his ex-girlfriend and Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart crashed the party. The director of Twilight Catherine Hardwicke rehashed the fun anecdote about her crashing Pattinson's birthday. Toni Collette and Kristen Stewart gave her company.

Twilight director reveals Kristen Stewart crashed Robert Pattinson’s birthday earlier this year

Hardwicke attended an episode of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast where she narrated the incident. The 68-year-old shared that she had crashed the party with Toni Collette and recollected, “We had a fun thing, and then Kristen crashed it too. That was just a few months ago, and it was just like, ‘Oh my God!’ We all hugged each other — like, this is so crazy and cool.” Stewart was shocked when she saw the Twilight director at the event. They soon realized that both of them had crashed the event.

The director went on to share, “When Kristen walked into Rob’s birthday she’s like ‘Catherine? Rob’s birthday? What’s going on?’ I go, ‘I kinda crashed it with Toni.’ And she goes, ‘Well I crashed it too." She narrated that Kristen had "rang the bell at the gate" and checked if it would be "cool" if she crashed the party. To this, Robert Pattinson extended a warm welcome. Speaking about the Batman actor, Hardwicke said, “He’s such a lovely person."

Taking a look at the messy relationship between Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson

This comes after a decade of the Twilight co-star calling it quits on their relationship. In the interview, Hardwicke also recalled the time that they were deeply in love while filming Twilight. She shared that it did not come to her as a shock when she got to know that they were dating. However, the relationship did not pan out like it was supposed to. The actors were very young when the media started scrutinizing their relationship. Kristen told Harper’s Bazaar , “In trying to control one aspect, we were just like, ‘No, we will never talk about it. Never. Because it’s ours’.” What followed was a cheating scandal that made headlines globally. Kristen Stewart had cheated on Pattinson with Rupert Sanders and their break-up was reported a year later.

While the public breakup was really hard on the actors, they have moved on with their lives. Kristen Stewart is currently engaged to Dylan Meyer. On the other hand, Robert Pattinson and his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse are expecting their first child.

