Exploring the life of Laura Lynch, founding member of country music group Dixie Chicks who died in a car crash

Fans were shocked to hear the sad news of the passing away of Laura Lynch, one of the founding members of the country group music Dixie Chicks in a fatal car accident. Lynch was 65.

Ms. Lynch, a resident of Fort Worth, was driving east on Route 62 near Cornudas, Texas, which is located approximately 70 miles east of El Paso. While driving, a pickup truck that had been heading west crossed into her lane and collided with her pickup truck head-on. Unfortunately, Ms. Lynch was declared dead on the spot. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.

The Chicks (formerly known as Dixie Chicks) grieve the death of Laura Lynch, one of their founding members

The founding member of The Chicks, formerly known as Dixie Chicks, Lynch passing away shocked her former group members. The group released a statement in response to the news, “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks. We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing, and traveling together.”

The group also said, praising the departed soul, “ Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band. Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas, and was instrumental in the early success of the band. Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West."

Laura Lynch co-founded erstwhile Dixie Chicks in 1989

Lynch is one of the co-founders of a well-known country music group. The group was founded in 1989 by Lynch and other members, including Robin Lynn Macy, Martin Erwin, and Emily Erwin. Initially, Lynch played bass for the group, but later became the lead vocalist. In 1990, the band released its first album, titled "Thank Heavens for Dale Evans", followed by its second album "Little Ole Cowgirl" in 1992.

Shouldn't have Told You That, the third album by Laura and the other two Dixie Chicks, was released in the early 1990s following the departure of co-founding member Robin Lynn. In 1995, Natalie Maines took Laura's position. Though there are a lot of different theories as to why Laura quit the group, it appears she wanted to concentrate on her family and other private affairs and felt she was going in a different way than the other members.

She continued to lead a largely secluded life and, despite the group's increasing success in the years that followed, she later said she had no regrets about quitting. "It was worthwhile. Regarding her time with the group, she reportedly remarked, "I'd get anemic all over again to do it."

