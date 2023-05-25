Explosive 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion: Ariana and Sandoval clash while Raquel watches

The highly anticipated Vanderpump Rules reunion takes a dramatic turn as Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval face off in a fiery exchange. In a preview obtained by Rolling Stone, Madix accuses Sandoval of sleeping with one of her closest friends, leading to a tense confrontation between the former couple. Meanwhile, Raquel Leviss, who had a restraining order against Scheana Shay, watches the intense reunion from another room.

Accusations and eyewitnesses

The explosive preview showcases Madix expressing her disapproval of Sandoval's actions. With frustration in her voice, Madix confronts Sandoval about his affair, stating, "You think it's perfectly appropriate to f--k one of my closest girlfriends." Leviss can be seen rolling her eyes and shaking her head, separated from the group due to the restraining order.

Sandoval responds, stating that he doesn't believe it was appropriate, to which Madix counters, "Well, you did it a lot, so you must've thought it was appropriate." The tension continues to escalate as Sandoval tries to interject, but Madix remains steadfast in holding him accountable for his actions.

Confronting the past

The preview also features Katie Maloney confronting her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, for his involvement with Leviss. The reunion trailer provides a glimpse into the heated exchanges that took place during the filming on March 23. Madix doesn't hold back, referring to Leviss as "subhuman" and Sandoval as a "rat," highlighting the betrayal that occurred during her nine-year relationship with the singer.

Adding to the drama, James Kennedy joins in, labelling his deceitful co-stars as "poo poo heads." The explosive atmosphere of the reunion leaves no room for holding back, as emotions run high and long-standing grievances come to the surface.

As the tension reaches its peak, fans eagerly await the premiere of part one of the Vanderpump Rules reunion. While Madix has moved on with Daniel Wai, exhibiting public displays of affection throughout New York City, Leviss has been focusing on her well-being, undergoing treatment at a mental health facility. The reunion promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions, shedding light on the intricacies of the cast's personal lives and the fallout from their choices.

Don't miss the explosive first part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion, airing at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo, as the cast members confront their past and navigate the complexities of their relationships. The drama-filled event is sure to leave viewers captivated and eager to witness the aftermath of this intense confrontation.

