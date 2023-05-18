Explosive Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale to air on Bravo: Scandoval exposed and more

Vanderpump Rules fans are eagerly awaiting the explosive season 10 finale, set to air on Bravo this Wednesday. Episode 15 promises to deliver a bombshell revelation as Ariana Madix confronts the devastating truth about her boyfriend Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss. While the world learned about the scandal back in March, the show will finally include the exposé in its highly anticipated final episode.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode sets the stage for the emotional turmoil that unfolds:

"Cameras pick back up after Ariana discovers that her boyfriend of nine years is having an affair with one of her best friends; Schwartz panics when the scandal threatens to upend their business; Sandoval comes clean with another shocking secret."

Multiple previews, trailers, and sneak peeks have already been released, providing a glimpse into Ariana Madix's heart-wrenching discovery of her boyfriend's infidelity. News of the affair broke in March, with reports stating that Ariana stumbled upon intimate photos and videos of Raquel Leviss on Tom Sandoval's phone, leading to the revelation. Since then, the cheating controversy involving Sandoval has been dubbed "Scandoval" by fans and the media.

In a recently released sneak peek, Ariana is seen confiding in Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay. When asked to share the details, Ariana opens up:

"So I went with Tom [Sandoval] to TomTom because he had that party thing. I found a screen recording of them [Sandoval and Raquel] on FaceTime. It was literally from the night before. He was at [Tom] Schwartz's."

"That's when I called Raquel and I started, like, f*ing tell me, like, 'what the fk, when did this start?' She said, 'right after the girl's trip.' I'm like, 'you mean, like, after Charlotte died.'"

Charlotte was Ariana Madix's beloved dog who passed away while the girls were in Las Vegas. Concerned about her pet's health, Ariana returned home, only to uncover the shocking truth about Sandoval's infidelity.

"She [Raquel] said they kissed. Well, later that night when we were out here, I pressed Tom. He said that they actually f***ed in her car that night."

As Ariana recounts the painful details, Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay appear visibly shocked and in disbelief. In the first trailer for the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair is brought to light. Sandoval admits to Ariana that his friendship with the former pageant queen led to deeper intimacy.

Throughout the previews, cast members Lisa Vanderpump, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, and Lala Kent show their unwavering support for Ariana, while Tom Schwartz is the sole figure seen comforting Sandoval.

Advertisement

Adding to the excitement, the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale trailer concludes with the return of Kristen Doute, an alum of the show. Kristen was Sandoval's previous girlfriend before Ariana, and she accused the TomTom co-owner of cheating on her with Ariana at the time. The reason behind her return remains unknown, leaving viewers intrigued.

Advertisement

Fans can catch the dramatic Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale on Bravo, airing on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET. Additionally, all episodes are available for streaming on Peacock. Brace yourselves for a finale that will leave no Vanderpump Rules fan untouched.

ALSO READ: Vanderpump Rules: Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss cheating drama explained