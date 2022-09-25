Extraction 2 First Look: Chris Hemsworth's sequel promises twice the action in the BTS glimpse
A first look teaser of Extraction 2 featuring Chris Hemsworth pulling off some deadly action was released at Tudum 2022. Check out the video below.
Chris Hemsworth is all set to return as Tyler Rake with Extraction 2 and at Netflix's Tudum 2022, a first look at the upcoming sequel was released, showcasing a behind-the-scenes look at the action. The sequel is all set to have bigger action sequences compared to the first one and Hemsworth could be seen teasing the same in the new promo.
Among the new stunts and action teased is landing a helicopter on top of a moving train, as well as an even longer "oner" — a scene that appears to be filmed in one take as teased by director Sam Hargrave in the new promo. The director can be seen mentioning in the first look teaser, "With a title of '2' behind your name, you need to bring twice the action." Hemsworth also talks about the sequel adding, "Everything that got you here doesn’t mean a thing unless you can do it bigger and better than ever before."
The official description for Extraction 2 says, "In 2020, the world met a new hero: Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the deadliest mission of his career. But what seems lost …can still be extracted." Hemsworth has already been giving a BTS peek at the filming of the sequel on his Instagram as well.
Directed by Sam Hargrave, this action-packed, edge-of-your-seat franchise is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the visionary directors of Avengers: Endgame." An official release date for Extraction 2 is yet to be announced. The film is set to release in 2023.
