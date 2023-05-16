Extraction 2 Trailer: Chris Hemsworth starrer promises a high-octane action sequel with adventurous thrills

The trailer of Extraction 2 starring Chris Hemsworth in the lead, is finally out! The trailer of the upcoming action sequel Extraction 2, from Netflix gives viewers a glimpse of a jaw-dropping one-shot action scene with Tyler Rake in command. Hemsworth teased fans about the upcoming sequel on Twitter this Sunday. If there's one thing we know for sure about Extraction 2, it'll be at least as hectic as the original in 2020.

Netflix released the trailer of the upcoming action film, which goes into the plot and the type of action sequences we can get excited about. The film will once again follow Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) on a rescue operation after he nearly dies in Bangladesh. The trailer teases the big one-take action sequence.

Watch the Extraction 2 trailer below:

Extraction 2 to have a 21-minute action sequence

According to screenwriter and producer Joe Russo, the sequence resembles what we saw in the first film, but its length—21 minutes—isn't solely to outdo the previous one.

Russo claimed that he didn't set a timer and simply let it run in the editing room for however long it felt necessary. The first teaser showed a large amount of it, and given that they're presumably reserving the best for when we push play, it's safe to say that it'll be one of the film's highlights.

Extraction 2 will be like the first part?

Extraction 2 faces the daunting task of living up to fans' expectations after the original film was a big smash upon its initial release. However, Joe and Anthony Russo, are accustomed to providing outstanding material even when expectations are sky high, as they did with Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame.

Furthermore, director Sam Hargrave has a long history as a stunt performer, which, like Chad Stahelski in John Wick, allows him to have a vision that ensures the action sequences will keep us captivated.

Extraction 2's star cast

The cast for the upcoming season 2 includes: Golshifteh Farahani (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), Adam Bessa (Mosul), Olga Kurylenko (Black Widow), Tinatin Dalakishvili (The Undeclared War), Andro Jafaridze, Miriam and Marta Kovziashvili, and Daniel Bernhardt (John Wick), apart from Hemsworth.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Megan Fox reveals she has 'body dysmorphia': I don’t see myself the way other people do